The legacy of Pete Meletis can’t be summed up in just a few words, but the evidence of his impact can be seen in the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council and Veterans Transitional Housing.

That’s why family, friends, veterans and members of the community gathered outside of the Veterans Transitional Housing on Wilson Lee Boulevard on Saturday to raise a flag in his honor outside the house.

“He loved veterans. He couldn’t do enough for our veterans, and I think this is awesome because everything he did throughout his life wasn’t for us, it was for everybody else,” Vivian Meletis, the late Marine’s wife, said. “For them to continue to remember somebody, his motto was ‘failure is not an option.’ The impossible may take longer, but we’re going to take that hill.”

Not letting obstacles get in his way was the case for PVAC and the veterans housing as Meletis searched for where it could be located to help veterans in Statesville and Iredell County facing challenges that left them without proper housing.

She said with Pete, along with the Statesville Housing Authority’s Darbah Skaf, Fifth Street Ministries, Purple Heart Homes and other community organizations, her husband’s concerns for housing and helping veterans became a reality.

The Veterans Transitional Home has now helped more than 70 veterans to get back on their feet. Along with feeding and transportation, PVAC works to help veterans and to help educate the public about mental health as well as removing the stigma regarding it and encouraging anyone to ask for help.

Meletis took on the fight to get the transitional home in Iredell after encounters with veterans who were homeless. Meletis, a Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, discovered veterans sleeping in cars and in the woods. As a survivor of one of the Korean War’s most ferocious battles — the Chosin Reservoir — Meletis found it unacceptable for veterans to be sleeping in cars, under bridges or in the woods. He remembered fighting in brutal cold — 55 below zero at times — and equated that with veterans sleeping in the elements.

For several years, Meletis worked tirelessly to make the transitional home a reality, from attending fundraisers to asking for donations.

In June 2016, Meletis saw his longtime dream become a reality when the home on Wilson Lee Boulevard opened.

And his often-repeated mantra — failure is not an option — serves as a reminder that what seemed impossible is possible. A plaque with that slogan was placed on the wall at the home.

Julie Zacholl, executive director of PVAC, said that after Meletis passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, his funeral services had to be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said with that in mind, Saturday’s ceremony was a way to allow the community to see part of his impact and ongoing legacy.

“So many people love and miss Pete,” Zacholl said. “What more appropriate thing to do than involve the American flag he fought so hard for during the Korean War?”

Zacholl said while it was a different fight for Meletis in helping veterans, the slogan of failure is not an option, carried through.

During the ceremony, David Pressly spoke about how his life crossed paths with Meletis, and how he saw his will and determination in action.

“It was he who served the greater good. It was Pete Meletis who cared for those whose needs were greater than his own,” Pressly said.

Skaf also said that the SHA would continue to support PVAC and its mission in the years to come, pledging the organization’s backing.