WATCH NOW: PAYING RESPECT: Sheriff, deputies killed in line of duty remembered

It’s been more than 80 years since Iredell Sheriff Godfrey Kimball was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 17, 1934.

It’s been even longer since two other deputies, Robert Lloyd Cloaninger and John H. Miller died after being shot while performing their duties. Cloaninger was killed on Aug. 3, 1919, and Miller on June 30, 1917.

But this generation of law enforcement officers remembers their sacrifice.

In a solemn ceremony at three cemeteries Thursday, a wreath was placed on the graves of the three members of the sheriff office.

Another wreath was placed on the grave of Officer Elmer Honeycutt. Honeycutt was an officer in Greensboro and was shot to death on June 15, 1924. He is buried in the New Salem Church cemetery.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said this annual ceremony is a means to pay tribute to the three members of the sheriff’s office and Honeycutt for their sacrifice.