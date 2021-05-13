WATCH NOW: PAYING RESPECT: Sheriff, deputies killed in line of duty remembered

It’s been more than 80 years since Iredell Sheriff Godfrey Kimball was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 17, 1934.
It’s been even longer since two other deputies, Robert Lloyd Cloaninger and John H. Miller died after being shot while performing their duties. Cloaninger was killed on Aug. 3, 1919, and Miller on June 30, 1917.
But this generation of law enforcement officers remembers their sacrifice.
In a solemn ceremony at three cemeteries Thursday, a wreath was placed on the graves of the three members of the sheriff office.
Another wreath was placed on the grave of Officer Elmer Honeycutt. Honeycutt was an officer in Greensboro and was shot to death on June 15, 1924. He is buried in the New Salem Church cemetery.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said this annual ceremony is a means to pay tribute to the three members of the sheriff’s office and Honeycutt for their sacrifice.
All four law enforcement officers were shot to death. Kimball was attempting to arrest a man wanted for kidnapping and robbing the mayor of Statesville and stealing his car. Later in the day, Kimball and the deputy found the car parked outside a local residence and were told the suspect was inside. Kimball, who went to the back door, met the suspect, who put a gun to his face. The deputy saw what was happening, ran inside and ordered the suspect to drop his gun. The suspect shot the deputy in the leg and he returned fire, missing the suspect but the bullet struck Kimball.
Cloaninger was shot while attempting to serve a warrant. The suspect fired at Cloaninger who returned fire, wounding the suspect. As officers arrived and were examining his wounds, the suspect’s brother arrived and attacked Cloaninger. A second brother arrived and also attacked Cloaninger, shooting him twice in the back.
Miller was attempting to serve a warrant and the suspect shot him with a shotgun.
Honeycutt was shot and killed while he and another officer searched a wooded area for rum runners and gamblers. Honeycutt ran into a man who had burglarized three homes. He shot and killed Honeycutt.
At each cemetery, the details of the men’s death was read as a group of deputies stood at attention. A wreath was then placed on each grave.