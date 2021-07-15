WATCH NOW: One dead after fire on Greenbriar Road

A fire on South Greenbriar Road left one person dead on Thursday morning.

The blaze on the 500 block of Greenbriar was called into emergency services around 10 a.m. Fire departments arrived within minutes and found the victim, but the person soon after was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the death, but there was no other information available as of Thursday morning.

The Wayside, Statesville, Cool Springs and Harmony fire departments responded to the fire as well as Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue Squad, Statesville Police, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will work in conjunction on the investigation of the death.

The Record & Landmark will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.