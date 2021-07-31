WATCH NOW: On a mission: From toys to trauma kits, church volunteers 'are the hands and feet of Jesus'

If you show up at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Weathers Creek Road, Troutman on any given Tuesday, you will find quite a few cars in the parking lot, and inside the fellowship hall you will hear the hum of sewing machines and the conversation of people happily working.
Approximately 20 church members and other volunteers gather every Tuesday helping to paint toys, cut material, sew bibs or tote bags for walkers and throw blankets or pack items for trauma kits, all of which are donated to area nursing homes, police and fire departments and other ministries that have a need for these items.
This ministry, started years ago by Wesley Chapel church members Terry and Mary Lois Oglethorpe in their home, first began when Terry saw some wooden toy cars that were going to be thrown away as an opportunity to share with others. Working at that time for a company that made molding machines, they were having an open house and had run off thousands of these cars when Terry decided, “I’ll take them home because I knew I could put wheels on these things and start making them and donating them.”
Terry shared that a lady who had been at the church and has since passed away knew a gentleman who made toy trains. Commenting that these toy cars would be great on a flat car behind the train, this man made some of the trains until he passed away. Getting the pattern for making them himself, Terry said he bought some equipment and made and gave away both the trains and cars. He donated these for quite a few years to a ministry in Mooresville until the directorship changed and their needs and wants also changed.
However, another door opened to donate these toys, and he started making bigger toys and buying additional equipment and setting up his own workshop.
When learning of a need for bibs from a head nurse at Autumn Care of Cornelius, Terry shared that he went to a store and bought a bib and decided he could do a better job, and Mary Lois said she would try sewing. Now, more than 200 bibs are provided to a number of area nursing homes as well as the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.
Maple Leaf in Statesville is one of the recipients of the bibs and when the quality of the work was seen, an inquiry was made about them making tote bags to be placed on the residents’ walkers. More of the bags were later wanted to place on the bed rails so the residents could have what they needed close at hand and not have to reach for it, thus possibly falling out of the bed.
During their visits to the nursing homes, the Oglethorpes noted that some of the people were cold from the air conditioning or just cold from its being winter time. Therefore, they started making throw blankets and added them to their list of donations
In addition to the toy making and sewing of the various items, the couple was purchasing the items for trauma kits, which contain blankets, coloring books, crayons and stuffed animals. These were then given to Rowan County law enforcement and fire departments, Toys for Tots in Iredell County, Terrie’s House in Rowan County and blankets to Dove House in Statesville.
All of this was going on in their home as Terry noted their living room became the fabric cutting room, and his study was the sewing room for Mary Lois who worked finishing up items.
One Sunday at church Terry shared about the walker bags and mentioned that opportunity if people wanted to help. Hearing him, Debbie Kutschenko, also a member at Wesley Chapel UMC, said, “God put it on my heart to go and talk to him.”
Debbie shared that daughter Brandy is special needs and is “supposed to do some volunteer work. With the pandemic we haven’t gotten out into the community like we were before, and I’ve been trying to find something safe for her to do volunteer wise.
“God just kinda put it on my heart, you need to go talk to Terry,” which she did. They talked after church she noted, and he shared about the toys cars which she could paint. After a visit to the Oglethorpes’ home and seeing the numerous projects, Debbie said, “it just hit me, why can’t we bring it over here (to the church) and let anybody that wants to come help.”
Meeting with various people at the church to make sure this would work, an announcement was made the following Sunday. It was decided that Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 or 3 p.m. would be the time for people to gather and work.
“People were so excited that they couldn’t even wait till Tuesday,” Debbie said.
The group, which has been named The Sweat Shop Saints by Elizabeth Bowers, has now been meeting on Tuesdays for seven weeks, and Debbie noted that instead of it being just a summer project, it would be year round, “because this man (noting Terry as she said this) has got so many ideas that we will never run out of work.”
In fact, they’ve been discussing the idea of knitting hats for the nursing home residents, and Terry mentioned the need to get back to making more trains as well as toys similar to the Lincoln Logs.
While the group makes blankets for residents, they also make military blankets, which are presented to family members following the funeral. Being a member of the honor guard, Terry said they give the family a blanket with their branch of service on it as well as placing the shell casings from the salute into a handmade bag along with a prayer he shares at the funeral.
“This gets three items for the family. So if there’s two or three offspring, each gets something to remember their deceased veteran instead of just one getting a flag,” he said.
When showing one of the military blankets, Terry mentioned Mary Anne Overcash, who was helping paint wheels for the toys cars. “She spends her evenings tying these military blankets for me,” he said.
The fellowship hall is organized with a station for all the various projects with one space being the cutting area, another, the sewing department, a finishing department, a painting department and an assembly area for the trauma kits.
“And, we’ve got some church members who supply lunch for us,” Debbie said.
Everyone that comes has their particular space where they like to serve and are happy to be there to help.
“Some of them are so excited on Monday nights they can’t sleep,” Debbie shared, “and a couple of them said they would do it every day if they could. It’s also a way to get back out in the community safely. It’s our church, and we are a family, a church family,” she continued.
Surrounded by her church family, Mary Anne said coming to help on Tuesdays “has been a blessing,” she said with great emotion. “I look forward to Tuesdays. I enjoy it,” she said, “and it keeps me occupied.”
That’s the sentiment of many gathered, as Debbie said, some of the ladies that come “you can barely get them to stop for lunch” and once finished, “they are ready to continue. We can’t get them to leave in the afternoons,” she said.
Terry echoed these comments about those that offer their talents as he said with a smile, “I can’t get them out. Come back at 3 p.m., and they are still here.”
And the work doesn’t stop once they leave the building, but some take projects home to complete.
“The work doesn’t stay here, we take some of it home,” Debbie said. “One takes cars home and paints them. It takes a village, and we are that village. We also welcome anyone that wants to come and help.”
If anyone has supplies or material, she said they would accept donations of anything, or if there are needs for these completed items by nursing homes, area ministries or other first responders, they are welcome to contact Debbie at deb111055@aol.com or call her at 704-806-7689.
The Rev. David Miner, pastor of the Troutman church said, “I’m really happy to serve this church as pastor. Of churches that I have served, this is one of the most mission minded churches I’ve pastored.
The ministry on Tuesdays is just one mission they are involved in he noted. “Every month we do a mission project, like this month, for example, we are collecting toilet paper for My Sister’s House. Next month we will be doing school supplies. Last month, we did the Back to School Bash for all the Methodist churches together,” plus they support a school in the Congo where he had previously served as a missionary, and they also provide disaster relief.
“So this is a very mission minded congregation, globally, nationally and locally,” Miner shared.
As to how many items they have delivered, Mary Lois shared the following count including 96 trauma kits to Rowan Fire Department and 45 fleece blankets to Dove House of Statesville. As for toys, 233 units had been taken to the N.C. National Guard in Rockwell and 10 units to Autumn Care in Cornelius. There have been 218 bibs delivered to the hospice house in Statesville and multiple nursing homes in the area and 84 walker tote bags also to three Statesville nursing homes.