WATCH NOW: On a mission: From toys to trauma kits, church volunteers 'are the hands and feet of Jesus'

“And, we’ve got some church members who supply lunch for us,” Debbie said.

Everyone that comes has their particular space where they like to serve and are happy to be there to help.

“Some of them are so excited on Monday nights they can’t sleep,” Debbie shared, “and a couple of them said they would do it every day if they could. It’s also a way to get back out in the community safely. It’s our church, and we are a family, a church family,” she continued.

Surrounded by her church family, Mary Anne said coming to help on Tuesdays “has been a blessing,” she said with great emotion. “I look forward to Tuesdays. I enjoy it,” she said, “and it keeps me occupied.”

That’s the sentiment of many gathered, as Debbie said, some of the ladies that come “you can barely get them to stop for lunch” and once finished, “they are ready to continue. We can’t get them to leave in the afternoons,” she said.

Terry echoed these comments about those that offer their talents as he said with a smile, “I can’t get them out. Come back at 3 p.m., and they are still here.”

And the work doesn’t stop once they leave the building, but some take projects home to complete.