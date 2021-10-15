 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Old Glory Relay travels through Iredell County
0 Comments
alert featured

WATCH NOW: Old Glory Relay travels through Iredell County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Old Glory Relay made its way through Statesville and Iredell County on Friday as runners carrying the American flag trotted down Wilkesboro Highway.

“It’s an opportunity for veterans, civilians, supporters, Americans to come together to do a small part that adds up to a big accomplishment,” Tim Hudak, one of the runners, said. “That’s something we all want to see right now.”

The runners, veterans or not, took pride in carrying the flag and keeping the relay going through Iredell County as it headed toward Wilkes County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While this group of runners began in Troutman on Friday, the flag itself left Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11 and is headed to Atlanta for a Nov. 11 arrival on Veterans Day as part of a nine-state, 2,400-mile, 62-day journey according to the event’s organizers with Team Red, White, and Blue. Team RWB is a nonprofit founded by veterans working to solve the epidemic of loneliness through physical activity and connecting them to the community.

It was a 33-mile run on Friday for the relay as the flag headed toward North Wilkesboro and then Asheville. From there it will be carried through Tennessee and Alabama before its final destination in Atlanta.

The run had been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but the runners said they were glad to take part during the sunny day in Statesville.

“To be a part of something bigger than us,” Don Timmons, organizer of a monthly veterans coffee group, said. “To be one of those people is something special.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert