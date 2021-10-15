WATCH NOW: Old Glory Relay travels through Iredell County

The Old Glory Relay made its way through Statesville and Iredell County on Friday as runners carrying the American flag trotted down Wilkesboro Highway.

“It’s an opportunity for veterans, civilians, supporters, Americans to come together to do a small part that adds up to a big accomplishment,” Tim Hudak, one of the runners, said. “That’s something we all want to see right now.”

The runners, veterans or not, took pride in carrying the flag and keeping the relay going through Iredell County as it headed toward Wilkes County.

While this group of runners began in Troutman on Friday, the flag itself left Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11 and is headed to Atlanta for a Nov. 11 arrival on Veterans Day as part of a nine-state, 2,400-mile, 62-day journey according to the event’s organizers with Team Red, White, and Blue. Team RWB is a nonprofit founded by veterans working to solve the epidemic of loneliness through physical activity and connecting them to the community.

It was a 33-mile run on Friday for the relay as the flag headed toward North Wilkesboro and then Asheville. From there it will be carried through Tennessee and Alabama before its final destination in Atlanta.