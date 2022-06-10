WATCH NOW: North Iredell students reflect on what was, and what will be at graduation

Excitement was what Breanna Gibson felt when she found out she was graduating at the top of her class — North Iredell High School’s Class of 2022.

Anxiety was what she felt next as she realized that meant she would be giving a speech to the rest of the class and the community on Friday.

“I was really excited then I realized I was going to have to speak in front of about 1,000 people, then I was really nervous, but it all worked out in the end,” Gibson said.

Gibson said she learned a little from watching TikTok videos on how to write her speech. She ended up using the idea of basing it around a song, and in her case, it was Hanna Montana’s “I’ll Always Remember You,” which Gibson said fit perfectly for the occasion.

With the speech out of the way and after walking across the stage to receive her diploma, she can now look back and reflect on achieving her goal.

“It was amazing. It’s been a lifelong goal for me, and it was really hard getting here: hard classes, summer classes, college classes, AP classes,” Gibson said. “And it all paid off. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

The feeling of being on top of the world was evident among the class, which had ridden the ups and downs of high school life with a pandemic thrown in as well. Several students said after seeing the disruptions to all aspects of life, including their high school experience, they weren’t taking their graduation ceremony for granted either.

“We all appreciated it a lot more since we knew we could have missed it,” Josie Chenevey, another one of North Iredell’s top students, said.

Whether it was football games, dances, hanging out together in the halls of the school, or this, the final act as students, the class of 2022, they were grateful to be able to share the moment together.

“I couldn’t have believed if we would have had to graduate virtually. It was just a blessing to walk on stage and get my diploma, it was amazing,” William Cockerham said, the senior class president.

