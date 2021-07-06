WATCH NOW: No injuries reported after plane makes hard landing at Statesville Regional Airport

All four passengers and the pilot are safe after what was described as a hard landing when a plane careened off the runway at the Statesville Regional Airport on Tuesday.

The 2016 Textron Aviation Inc. T206H departed out of Huntsville, Ala., and was approaching the runway but it appeared to be traveling very quickly, according to one eyewitness. Tire tracks were seen on the runway leading to the grass where the plane suffered damage to its right wing after the hard landing. One landing light on the ground appeared to be damaged by the plane.

All four passengers were inside of the airport’s terminal afterward but declined to comment, but one said they thanked God for no injuries to themselves and everyone on board.

Airport Manager John Ferguson said the Federal Aviation Authority will determine the cause of the crash. Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman confirmed the incident happened during the aircraft’s landing but said it was still early in the investigation.

The Statesville Police Department, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Statesville Fire Department, Iredell EMS, Iredell Emergency Management, and other first responders were on the scene after the incident.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.