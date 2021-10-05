WATCH NOW: Neighbors assist in preventing Lackey Street fire from causing more damage

Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives On Tuesday.

“We’re fortunate to have good neighbors,” Stephen Setzer said.

Asa-yona Phifer was walking home from her bus stop when she smelled smoke and as she got closer to Setzer’s home, saw flames along the side. She quickly alerted her grandmother Susan Davis, who drove back down the street honking her van’s horn and then knocking on the home’s door to alert those inside the home.

Setzer said he and his father left the home once they realized what was happening. Setzer said he turned off the power before he and neighbor Andrew Savedge used a hose and fire extinguisher to try to fight the fire until professionals arrived.

“It was a community effort and a disaster that could have went really wrong, but they helped save our house,” Setzer said.

The Statesville Fire Department arrived soon after and extinguished the blaze as it crept up the outside of the home. Setzer said he was grateful for their quick arrival as well.

The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined and is still under investigation said Deputy Chief Glenn Kurfees from the Statesville Fire Department.

