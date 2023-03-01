Around 11:15, he finally did — and he came with cupcakes.

Over the course of a few days, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins paid a visit to students in every elementary school in the town to invite kids to the 150th birthday celebration that Mooresville is holding on Saturday.

In each of those visits, Atkins and other town staffers handed out cupcakes, party hats and invitations to the block party, which is planned to take place in downtown Mooresville. The block party will include activities such as carnival rides, games, live music, food trucks and more, but one particular appearance seemed to excite the children the most: a promised appearance by Mooresville’s canine mayor, Buttercup.

The students were also given an opportunity to ask the mayor questions, with some classes even filling out notecards ahead of time to give to Atkins.

The Birthday Celebration Festival will actually take place one day after the town’s official birthday of March 3, with many former elected officials planning to meet to celebrate that occasion. The birthday block party is also just the first of many planned events to celebrate Mooresville’s sesquicentennial.

For more information on the 150th Mooresville Day Celebration, which will start at noon on Saturday, visit www.mooresvillenc150.com or www.facebook.com/Mooresville150thCelebration/.