While it’s been nearly 85 years since Chief of Police James Rimmer was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 7, 1938, the fact that the town honored the memory of her grandfather she never met helps ensure that his legacy continues for Nancy Scurlock.

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful. For years and years, nobody ever mentioned him, just family friends — people would say ‘Your grandfather was a wonderful, good person,’” Scurlock said. She explained that most of what she knew of Rimmer was from her father, who was 13 when his father was killed. “When you forget, they’re gone, they’re truly gone. And so he’s not gone as long as we remember.”

The Town of Mooresville observed National Police Week and National Peace Officer Memorial Day with a ceremony on the town hall lawn on Monday and remembered the three members of MPD — Rimmer in 1938, Detective Lt. Larry Barger in 1974, and K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon in 2019 — who have died in the line of duty while serving with Mooresville’s police department.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors, the national anthem, remarks from Chief Ron Campurciani and Mayor Miles Atkins, as well as an invocation shared by Pastor David Giles. There was also the placing of a wreath by the MPD Honor Guard, “Amazing Grace” played on the bagpipes by a member of Mooresville Fire-Rescue and taps played by Tristan Sneary.

Campurciani said he was angered by public perception of police officers in recent years, but also said Mooresville is different than other places.

“It tarnishes what they’ve done; it tarnishes what we do every day to make sure you stay safe,” Campurciani said. “But then I remember where I am. I realized that here in Mooresville, N.C., lawlessness doesn’t happen. In Mooresville, N.C., we love this community, and it loves us back. And here in Mooresville, N.C., we will never forget.”

The event was organized by the MPD and the Mooresville/Lake Norman Exchange Club, which, Campurciani said, was an example of the many ways the community supports the department. He said while the department makes sure that families aren’t forgotten and takes care of the family after their loved one’s death, community support helps them do that more effectively.

“The community here has really rallied around the department since that happened, and beyond,” Campurciani said. “This community constantly asks, ‘What can we do, what can we do, what can we do?’ and sometimes I have to tell them ‘Thanks, we’re good.’ But that really helps with what we’re doing here.”

As far as the Mooresville/Lake Norman Exchange Club, President Katie Stankiewicz said it’s straightforward why the group supports the MPD and other first responders.

“They keep us safe. It’s as simple as it’s the right thing to do,” Stankiewicz said.

National Police Week is May 14-20, with National Peace Officer Memorial Day observed on May 15.