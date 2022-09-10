Watch now: Months of work go into a few minutes of competition at dairy show

Countless hours of work can get an animal ready for the livestock competitions at the Iredell County Fair, but it is just a few minutes in front of judges that decide who comes away the winner.

“It can be very rewarding, but it can also be very hard when you don’t do too great and think you should have, but it definitely can be rewarding,” Charlotte Canary, who was participating in the showmanship competition at the Iredell County Fair dairy show on Friday night in Troutman, said.

Each year participants prepare their cattle, sheep, and other animals for the livestock competitions at the Iredell County Fair. Cutting hair, cleaning, grooming, and other tasks can be seen at the fairground, but they spent the months before working with their animals to get them ready for the respective competitions. Early morning feedings, cleaning stalls, working with the animals to get them to listen, and so much more goes into the months before the fair.

“A lot goes into it,” Hannah Loftin said. “We have to make sure they stay clean, they stay well fed, well hydrated, cut all their hair off... fluff their tails, which is my favorite part, we have to make sure their tail is nice and fluffy, and just keep them happy.”

So many hours, so much effort, all in the hope it is rewarded in the arena.

“It’s pretty tough because you put in a lot more effort than they ever see,” Abby Mullins said

Showtime

How to show the cattle is simple enough as participants lead their prized bovines into the arena at the fairgrounds and then have to stand in the right places at the right times as a judge inspects them.

In the case of the dairy show showmanship competition on Friday night, particularly the senior division as Canary, Loftin, and Mullins faced off with their cattle, it was a reminder of how fickle those few minutes can be.

Moving several hundred pounds of beef around exactly where you want it to requires the cooperation of the cattle involved. For Canary and Mullins, their animals marched in and out without much coaxing and would take first and second, respectively.

Loftin had a bit more trouble with her entrant, Lady May. The cow decided that despite being well-behaved all evening until then, she wasn’t going to be as sweet and tender as the Tyler Childers’ ballad she was named after. But that’s why, pardon the mixing of farming metaphors, Loftin didn’t put all her eggs in one basket. She would go on to win the junior and senior grand championship with the Guernsey cow she entered.

Plus as someone who participates yearly, there’s more to it than just one night of competition with a particular animal.

“With winning, you get the gratification with that,” Loftin said. “A lot of it for me, a lot of these animals are bred, and I bred them, with the mom, and now a granddaughter and everything, so a lot of it is getting to see how they place each year makes the preparation worth it.”

And whether winning on Friday in showmanship or in other categories, raising these cattle and showing them off remains rewarding for those involved, but winning doesn’t hurt either.

“It always feels great, every time,” Canary said.

The following are winners from Friday night’s dairy show.

Showmanship

Novice (8 and under): Ella Kurfees, Presley Langley, Raelynn Grebe, Meela Eades, Gentry Langley

Junior (9-12 years old): 1st Bryson Baldwin, 2nd Cooper Grebe, 3rd Reece Shook

Intermediate (13-15 years old): 1st Blake Kincaid

Senior (16-18 years old): 1st Charlotte Canary, 2nd Abby Mullins, 3rd Hannah Loftin

Ayrshire

Junior Champion Valerie Langley, Senior Champion Charlotte Canary, Grand Champion Charlotte Canary,

Guernsey

Junior Champion Hannah Loftin, Grand Champion Hannah Loftin

Jersey

Junior Champion Charlotte Canary, Senior Champion Matt Baldwin, Grand Champion Matt Baldwin

The 86th annual fair, which is sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club, ended its nine-day run Saturday.