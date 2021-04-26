WATCH NOW: Molly Smyth's community service project means giving back

For some four months, Molly Smyth has been juggling classwork as a high school student and planning an event that’s days away but has already exceeded expectations.

Smyth is planning an American Red Cross blood drive that will be held Friday at WAME in downtown Statesville, and with a goal of 25 pints, there’s already 36 people signed up for appointments to give blood.

Smyth said the project arose as a community service project from her experience in the Governor’s Page Program late last year. “We had to choose a community service project,” she said. Her project was to help replenish the blood supply depleted due to drives impacted by COVID.

She said she knows Friday is a busy day for people and she’s glad three dozen have signed up to donate at the blood drive.

The idea of a blood drive came from reading about the need for blood at hospitals. “I wanted to help them out and to maybe make them feel better,” she said.

While her goal in planning this blood drive was to help others, she’s learned lessons in her weeks of planning. “Communication is the key,” she said.

She will have to miss a part of the blood drive. After all, she still has school assignments and on Friday, she has an exam. But others will be stepping up to help make sure everything runs smoothly. And as soon as she finishes her exam, she’ll be back at WAME as a cheerleader for those donating blood. “I am so excited for Friday,” she said.