WATCH NOW: Mitchell Community College celebrates Health Sciences Building with long overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony

The wait was worth it for those gathered at the Health Sciences Building at Mitchell Community College as school and community leaders gathered for a pandemic delayed ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
“We’re finally able to celebrate a significant project that the college has taken on. One of the key things about the process that we went through is it could not have happened without having all the partners,” Dr. Tim Brewer, Mitchell Community College president, said. “That includes the city, county, state, the federal government. We all worked together collaboratively to create this space, clean this space, and build this facility. That’s part of the story.
“The bigger story is what it will allow us to do. It will allow us to train, re-train, and provide training for nurses that are already out in the world, and ones in the future… It will serve Iredell County well.”
While the building has been used for nearly a year now, Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony allowed Mitchell Community College to celebrate the building that holds seven classrooms, five labs, three simulation suites — as well as a full-size ambulance simulator — along with multiple meeting rooms and faculty offices. The school said the facility provides state-of-the-art training not just for the college, but for health care providers in the area as well.
The advantage of the overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony was the fact students like Tracy Massey could explain just how all the features the school boasts about the facility help them as students.
“Everything here gives us a better heads up in a clinical setting,” Massey said “Working with the mannequins here has made me much more comfortable heading into a real clinical setting.”
Whether it is practicing on their mannequin ‘patients,’ whether it was incubating or setting up a colostomy bag, working with simulated respiratory issues in one of their lungs but not both, all of it, she said, helps make the jump from the classroom to working with real patients less daunting. Massey said simply reviewing themselves on video helps them become better nurses.
“It allows us to provide students with state of the art technology so that when they go to clinicals, they are better prepared,” Dr. Camille Reese said. She is Mitchell’s vice president for instruction.
It also helped that, during a pandemic, they had the technology in the facility that allowed them to simulate ICU clinicals there while they couldn’t enter hospitals or other health care centers in the area.
Students like Massey also benefited from the technology in the building in simple ways as well. With classes moving online, being able to interact over video and other means built into the classroom meant guaranteeing social distancing didn’t slow down students either.
Linda Wiersch, dean of nursing and health sciences, said they benefitted from the size of the 40,000-square-foot facility by being able to split up students into two rooms while having one group watch their instructors on video.
Bigger than Mitchell
And the building isn’t just for nurses.
Wiersch emphasized the fact that the building supports education across programs and professions. “This building is home not just to nursing. We have Emergency Medical Science, Paramedic, Paramedic to Associate Degree Nursing, Medical Assisting, Basic Law Enforcement Training, and more,” she said. “We are now able to engage in inter-professional education.”
But the benefits of this building and what it holds aren’t just for the school, but for the community as well.
“It took a long time and a lot of thought to build this building,” Dr. Ralph Bentley said. He is the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees chair. “We won’t have to worry about a shortage of nurses and health professionals for a long time with this great building.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL