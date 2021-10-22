WATCH NOW: Mitchell Community College celebrates Health Sciences Building with long overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony

“Everything here gives us a better heads up in a clinical setting,” Massey said “Working with the mannequins here has made me much more comfortable heading into a real clinical setting.”

Whether it is practicing on their mannequin ‘patients,’ whether it was incubating or setting up a colostomy bag, working with simulated respiratory issues in one of their lungs but not both, all of it, she said, helps make the jump from the classroom to working with real patients less daunting. Massey said simply reviewing themselves on video helps them become better nurses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It allows us to provide students with state of the art technology so that when they go to clinicals, they are better prepared,” Dr. Camille Reese said. She is Mitchell’s vice president for instruction.

It also helped that, during a pandemic, they had the technology in the facility that allowed them to simulate ICU clinicals there while they couldn’t enter hospitals or other health care centers in the area.

Students like Massey also benefited from the technology in the building in simple ways as well. With classes moving online, being able to interact over video and other means built into the classroom meant guaranteeing social distancing didn’t slow down students either.