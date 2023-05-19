While the music she was singing along with wasn’t perfectly on cue for Kammie Stevenson, she was on key as she sang “Almost There” from the Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog” at Middle Schoolers Got Talent hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

Her confidence from performing at an early age kept her steady as she went on to win first place in the competition, even if she was shaking during the tryout for it.

“When I tried out, I was shaking. My mother was like ‘You’ve got to get that out of yourself Kammie’ and I was like I know,” Stevenson said, before cracking a smile with her answer. “I suppose I did a good job, I got first place.”

East Iredell Middle School student Stevenson’s energetic performance took first place, followed by Oakwood Middle’s Tatum Fortner’s tap dancing routine in second and American Renaissance School’s Tae Childress in third with his acoustic guitar performance.

The performances were judged by John Koppelmeyer of the Iredell Arts Council, Isabel Enid, and NAACP Statesville President Todd Scott.

More than a talent show

While the night’s focus was to highlight the performances of the middle schoolers, money was also collected to go toward a youth activity center in the future.

The Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council began after shootings that killed 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and injured Tariq Lowery and Maliki Ramseur. In meetings with the public afterward, Kutteh said one of the consistent ideas brought forward by younger people was the need for things to do, as well as a youth center that could host them and those activities.

The city would later form the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council from students within the city’s middle schools. Students on the council would learn how city government operates as well as the realities of trying to bring the changes to Statesville they requested.

And while there is no definite timetable for when the city will build an activity center for students to play sports, perform music, dance, and other forms of entertainment and, most importantly, have fun, the hope is the steps the youth council takes now will eventually lead to it becoming a reality in the future.

“We want to let the community know, most of our students are very good, upstanding kids that have the same fears and concerns the rest of us have, with the end goal of their helping us raise money as a city to make a youth center a reality,” Kutteh said. “It may take several years, but we hope they can look back on 2023 and say they were part of the second group that had this idea and put them together.”

He said while there of course are students and youth that can bring negative views to the city’s youth, the students involved with the talent show are a great example of the future of the city.

“When you see these students tonight and see how they behave and how mature they are, and what a diverse group of leaders we have in our city, it gives me goosebumps. It’s a source of pride for me.”