WATCH NOW: Mallory: Iredell County Board of Commissioners not moving the Confederate Monument

For the last two weeks, the Iredell County Board of Commissioner’s vote to begin discussions on the potential relocation of the Confederate monument that resides outside the county government building has resonated throughout Iredell.

The resolution, which passed by a 4-1 vote on March 2, was solely meant as an attempt to bring the opposing sides to the table to discuss the relocation of the monument ‘by mutual agreement,’ a position they sought to clarify prior to the beginning of the public comment period during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“The Iredell County Board of Commissioners is not moving the Confederate monument,” Chairman James Mallory said to a smattering of applause from those in attendance. “Based on county records, we believe that the monument is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

“We have received notice on March 8 from the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy that they reject the resolution and desire the monument to remain in place,” Mallory continued. “Therefore, in the absence of a legal agreement… The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will be taking no action to relocate the Confederate monument.”