When putting on the production of “The Sound of Music,” the Center Stage Alliance starts nearly eight weeks in advance as the complexities of a musical require plenty of practice and preparation for the dozens of cast and crew involved.

As they came together in the final week of rehearsals — tech week — director Josh Myers still had plenty of notes for everyone as they shot for perfection before opening night at Mac Gray Auditorium in Statesville on Thursday.

But they got pretty close to that when the lights came down and they treated audiences to the young, carefree governess Maria and the von Trapp family in 1930s Austria.

“It was incredible. I don’t know any other words than it just was magic,” Myers said. “There were a lot of problems through tech week, which is not uncommon for tech week, but there will be a lot of hiccups and doubts and fears and you wonder if everything’s gonna come together on opening night. I never really doubted it because I knew what I had in the people and how much work they put into it. I knew it would just fall into place.

“But, then to still to go from the final dress and the hiccups it had to opening night and it runs almost flawless and to see the reaction of the crowd, to see, how happy the cast was afterwards. I don’t know how it could be any better. Honestly, it was a very good feeling of satisfaction.”

Long nights of rehearsals paid off when those two pages of notes were down to just a handful of small things they wanted to work on going forward.

Audiences still have several more chances to catch the classic musical with a matinee performance today at 3:30 p.m., as well as March 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought at centerstagealliance.org for $16 a person. Tickets bought at the door are $20.

At the March 23 showing, it will be Costume Night as people are encouraged to wear “Sound of Music”-themed attire and if you do, a ticket is only $5. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. if you want to enter the costume contest.

Center Stage Alliance is a nonprofit organization offering expert training in the arts to our community and taught by professional arts educators, according to its website.