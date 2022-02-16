WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Watchmen of the Street hopes mobile medical trailer will help in their ministry with area's homeless.

A small wound in any situation can become a big problem if not taken care of even in a clinical setting. For homeless people, minor injuries pose a bigger threat when not attended to.

That’s why Watchmen of the Streets is looking to convert a trailer into a mobile medical unit to treat homeless people in Iredell County.

“With the living conditions that, unfortunately, these people are living in, even a minor scrape can turn into a severe infection, which can lead to sepsis, which can go through your bloodstream and make you severely sick,” Alena Nastasi, RN, said. She is a nurse volunteering with the Watchmen and is spearheading the project.

“They come out, they embrace us, they hug us like family. A lot of people are cast aside, shunned by society, and I just really have a heart, and they don’t need to feel like that, and they can rise above it,” Heath Burchett, founder of the Watchman, said. “But the one thing that we’ve not been able to do, we can pray for you, be your friend, love on you, but not go to the emergency room.”