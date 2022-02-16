WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Watchmen of the Street hopes mobile medical trailer will help in their ministry with area's homeless.

A small wound in any situation can become a big problem if not taken care of even in a clinical setting. For homeless people, minor injuries pose a bigger threat when not attended to.
That’s why Watchmen of the Streets is looking to convert a trailer into a mobile medical unit to treat homeless people in Iredell County.
“With the living conditions that, unfortunately, these people are living in, even a minor scrape can turn into a severe infection, which can lead to sepsis, which can go through your bloodstream and make you severely sick,” Alena Nastasi, RN, said. She is a nurse volunteering with the Watchmen and is spearheading the project.
“They come out, they embrace us, they hug us like family. A lot of people are cast aside, shunned by society, and I just really have a heart, and they don’t need to feel like that, and they can rise above it,” Heath Burchett, founder of the Watchman, said. “But the one thing that we’ve not been able to do, we can pray for you, be your friend, love on you, but not go to the emergency room.”
Burchett said there are a number of reasons — money, mental health, fear of COVID-19 — that a person wouldn’t feel safe going to a medical facility. He said Watchmen’s hope is that with the relationships they form with people, they can at least handle some of the issues in the field before encouraging them to seek more help.
“Basic first aid, if people get basic first aid, it would never even get to that,” Burchett said after describing how anything from spider and snake bites, falling off bridges, simple cuts, and even previously cared for injuries can go from a manageable problem to a dangerous situation for homeless in the area.
That’s the reason for the mobile medical unit, to catch medical issues early so it doesn’t get to that point. Nastasi and other trained professionals have carried medical bags out to homeless people to treat them, but having a more sterile, well-equipped and mobile unit would allow them to do more.
“The trailer will be set up more professionally and a cleaner atmosphere so that the injured can come and see me and the crew that I get together,” Nastasi said. “A nurse will be in a better atmosphere for people to come and have their wounds tended to or if they’re not feeling well.”
It won’t just be band-aid and gauze, either. Nastasi said they will purchase an automated external defibrillator with a heart monitor so they can identify cardiac issues in the field if needed.
For the mobile medical unit, Watchmen looks to raise $1,500 through the Love United Iredell campaign as well as collecting supplies to begin stocking it. Burchett said though it will likely take more funds and supplies to fully fit it to serve homeless people in the area.
“We are just appreciative of any help for the partnership with the community, and appreciate what Love United Iredell is trying to accomplish,” Burchett said
Like many religious nonprofits, of course, there is a goal of administering to spiritual needs as well. Its vision? “To see lives transformed in Christ while seeking justice for the homeless and broken” and its mission is “Reaching people through the love of Christ.”
However, administering physical aid is a critical part of the Watchmen’s operations. Watchmen act as first responders of sorts to the homeless population as it looks to feed, clothe and shelter homeless people. Handling those initial needs is what it hopes is the start of a relationship. Burchett said like anyone else, you can’t expect people to simply listen when you tell them to do something. He said building relationships can eventually lead to successfully finding them long-term stability outside of homeless encampments and the other places people live.
“If we came together as a community, I believe we could almost completely eliminate it,” Burchett said.
While Burchett knows Watchmen can’t solve the area’s homeless issues on its own, he said their mission is to serve those in need.
“It’s about loving one person at a time,” Burchett said.
How to help
Monetary donations can be made through Love United Iredell at LoveUnitedIredell.org or by texting 2022LUI to 71777. Donations can also be made on the Watchmen of the Streets website at watchmenofthestreets.com. For donating medical supplies in bulk, including gauze, bottles of saline, peroxide, sterile plastic bowls, wound cleaning spray, suture kits, sharps containers, and many other needs, contact Burchett at habitmissions@gmail.com for more information.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL