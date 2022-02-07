WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Pharos Parenting to offer workshop aimed at providing education, skills

Fowler stressed that anyone in the community can come and attend the workshop, even if they aren’t personally experiencing any of these issues.

“Anybody that is interested in learning, whether it’s for themselves or a loved one, family member, if they felt like they could be of help to someone else if they were able to bring that knowledge to them” can attend, she said.

To remove ay roadblocks from people coming, the workshop will be free, and a meal and child care will be offered.

The project price of $1,600 would go to cover the price of the meal, child care, staffing and materials for each workshop, Fowler said. That price of $1,600 is for all four workshops, averaging around $400 per event.

As noted on a video on their website about the project, “that just helps remove more roadblocks which could include ‘Oh, I would love to come take this class but I have two children and that’s right during dinnertime and you know whatever the case is, so we were like, oh, we will feed you and we will provide child care and that way that’s another roadblock you won’t have to worry about.’ Just come and we will take care of you and help move you in the right direction,” she said.

