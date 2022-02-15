WATCH NOW: Love United Iredell: Food for Days' project would provide for needs of local students

Helping children in the local community who are facing food insecurities by providing weekend meals bags is the mission of Food for Days. The organization’s office is located in Mooresville in the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive. The organization is currently providing for those in need in 16 schools and serving as many as 460 students, according to Karen Swan, executive director.
Pressley School in the Iredell-Statesville School District, which Food for Days supports, “is a school that is specially designed to serve the students’ needs, of the students that attend there. They have some special needs, and they will be our special (Love United Iredell) project this year,” Swan said.
Many of the schools are partnered with churches, Swan noted, but Pressley “is kind of Food For Days’ community school. We raise the funds for the students that they have each year.”
The student sponsorships are made possible through community donations and fundraisers, she said.
“And the numbers vary there quite a bit. We are currently serving 35 students. We’ve had as many as 60, we’ve had as little at 15. But that pretty much changes on a weekly basis for them. So that’s why we are looking at having people sponsor just the individual meals so that we are ready for when they have new students come in.”
The project’s funding goal is $2,500, which will go to providing things the students needs such as backpacks, feminine hygiene items and meals. Swan said she would like to collect 50 or more of the backpacks, 1,200 feminine pads and 210 meals.
If any of these particular items are donated, she said, they would subtract the value of that item from the total goal amount.
Food for Days is currently feeding all of the students that they have at Pressley School, but the numbers change quite a bit, she said. Raising these funds for the school throughout the years “is just another way of ensuring that we can meet that need.”
Swan noted that at Pressley, they might “have a student for two months there. We could have a student that comes for 10 weeks. We might not have the same student throughout the year, but what we would like to make sure is that we have sponsored 210 meals so that when we have students coming in and out, we are already prepared for that.”
Some backpacks were provided at the beginning of the school year and are almost gone, Swan noted. When additional ones come in, she will get them to the school as well as feminine hygiene items, which are an immediate need.
Food for Days has two packing sites, one in Mooresville at the Fuzion Teen Center and the second at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, which is where the bags for Pressley School are packed. Volunteers gather at both locations to get the bags ready for delivery to the schools.
The students who receive the provided meals are identified by school counselors each year. The counselors also confer with teachers, administrators and staff. Bus drivers could also help identify those who may have a need for one of the bags and could pass that information along to the counselor, Swan said.
Once identified, a permission slip goes home with the student, and when the permission slip is returned a bag will go out to them, she continued.
“It is an open process. So if a family comes to the counselor during the year and they’ve lost a job or a child is placed with a grandparent or whatever circumstances might change to where they have a need for weekend meals, then they can enroll them at any time,” Swan said. “So it doesn’t just have to be that they sign up at the beginning of the school year and that’s it.”
While the Food for Days program doesn’t continue through they summer, they do provide their students with resources. The ministry doesn’t take on the summer feeding directly because how they are able to deliver it by taking it to schools goes away, she noted. However, they do try to get the word out about other organizations and camps where meals are available during the summer.
Swan encourages people to donate to Food for Days.
“I think that we have the opportunity as an organization to help students in our community be successful. And one of those things is taking food insecurity off of their plate so that they are not having to wonder where their food is coming from over the weekend.
“Our schools do a fabulous job providing breakfast and lunch while they are at school, but some of the students, and the reason we exist, is that there are students who would come to school hungry on Monday because they haven’t eaten over the weekend, and so the thing that is unique about us is that we deliver the bags to the students for them to take home. So there is no question about are we going to get food, is there going to be food at my house? They know that Friday they get it and they take it home all throughout the school year unless they don’t need it and that’s when they will let the counselors know and they would come off of our program. But as long as they need it, we are there for them. Once we enter into a school, then we have a commitment to that school. We wouldn’t take on a new school unless we could continue to meet the commitment to all of our schools,” Swan said.
There are sites where food is collected so that those in the community who would like to donate even after the campaign is completed may do so. Donation centers include First Bank in downtown Mooresville and the Fuzion Teen Center. Those dropping off items at the teen center are encouraged to call ahead to make sure there is someone at this location to receive the items.
Those wishing to help, can visit the website at foodfordays.org. Under the Needs tab, there’s a list of monthly food collection items. Also, Swan noted, it has been hard since the pandemic to find cans of soup so they are putting out the word of that need as well as items such as cans of ravioli that have a longer shelf life that can be stocked and used later or can even give them a head start for the next school year.
When providing soups, Swan asked that they be kid-friendly like chicken noodle or chicken and stars or beef vegetable, something hearty, since this is a dinner item for the children.
In addition to food items, they also provide hygiene kits, and the necessary items that are needed to make up these kits are also listed on the website. Many of the hygiene items, Swan said, are provided through various community organizations. However, many of them haven’t been meeting in person, so they have been partnering with The Kindness Closet for these items.
“Anne Mauther with the Kindness Closet really stepped up in a big way, and we’ve been able to provide not just one full size hygiene kit this year, but we will be able to provide two to all of our students this year on the list,” Swan said.
While Swan is the only staff member serving with Food for Days, she shared that they have a wonderful board, a volunteer treasurer and a volunteer food team manager. They are currently searching for a volunteer hygiene kit coordinator.