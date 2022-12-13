You're not alone in your pain was the resounding message at the annual Holiday Remembrance Service at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary on Monday night.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to get through the pain,” Bernardeane Moton said as the staff and volunteers of the funeral home wanted families and friends to feel comforted during the holiday season when a departed family member's absence may hit the hardest.

Bishop Wilford Walls read from Psalms 90, as the passage of the Bible speaks to the fragility of man but also finding comfort in God. That was followed by a number of people singing a mix of Christmas carols and popular church hymns as those gathered there looked to find comfort in their faith while sharing their grief.

One of those people was Monique Dulin, who lost her son in July. This will be her first Christmas without him.

"This is really tough as a mom, so I came to gain strength from other people who have lost loved ones this year, especially during the holiday season," Dulin said. "I really appreciate them doing this for us because many times after the funeral is over, we seem to be forgotten, just lost in the shuffle. So for them to remember us and give us a token of love to represent our loved ones, that means a lot this holiday season."

That token of love she mentioned is a Christmas ornament — a bulb with a photo of their loved one on it — to remember them by. They began giving away the ornaments in 2007 and continued to with the exception of the last two years due to the pandemic.

Being able to celebrate and remember their loved ones, and not feeling alone, was what Rutledge and Bigham hope those in attendance can remember this holiday season.

"We just want to be able to remember, even though we are sad and not sure what's happening, we want to remember everything that we've been through and know love is going to see us through," Moten said.