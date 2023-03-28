It was an evening of looking back at the accomplishments of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County as well as taking a look at what is ahead for hospice and celebrating those who have made hospice what it is and acknowledging as President and CEO of HPCIC Mike Smith said, “what this incredible group does for the community.”

The room at the Statesville Civic Center was packed Monday with staff, board, volunteers, supporters, donors and more for the 39th annual meeting of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Due to the pandemic, it was noted this was the first time in three years they have been able to meet in person.

Music by Clay Lundsford and friends could be heard as the people gathered for the special evening and enjoyed the catered meal prior to the start of the program.

Smith said this was his very first in-person meeting and said he thought it would be fitting to go back to the basics and focus on what has been accomplished in the midst of challenges. “In spite of challenges,” he said, “when teamwork meets passion, which is something I can proudly say I’ve witness firsthand with this incredible team over the course of my time here.”

He announced that “the first major accomplishment in 2022 was being awarded a 5-star rating provider. This is a proud moment for our group. We are the only 5-star in our county and one of nine in our state. This in an incredible accomplishment.”

Charles Ashe, chief administrative and compliance officer, shared more about the 5-star rating in his presentation as he noted the many changes that have taken place in hospice and health care in general.

However, he said, “with the many changes, there is one constant, one thing that doesn’t change and that’s the extraordinary care that our staff and volunteers provide. If you know anything about Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, it’s that you track and monitor everything that you can possibly think of. It helps us be the best.”

Ashe told the group that this 5-star rating “is a great feat. That’s a higher rating than our competitors and any other hospice in our immediate area. That 5-star stamp of excellence says many things.

“It proves that our organization lives our mission and is aligned with our values and vision; it means that we are the trusted experts in hospice and palliative care in our community; it provides a significant level of confidence in the decision of our referral sources; it is a testament that our organization is made up of the very best caregivers and administrative support staff; and perhaps the most important indicator is that it shows that we not only promise but we do deliver the best quality palliative care and hospice in our county and surrounding communities.”

And Ashe thanked each of those that serve hospice, telling them that “you make it what it is, hospice is love, it is compassion, and it is heart.”

Smith continued as he told of a second accomplishment of HPCIC. They received the honor of being named Hospice Honors Elite, which, he said is based on the caregivers perception of how they supported them and how they cared for their loved one. Being a Hospice Honors Elite also means they scored in the top 5% in the nation, he noted.

Providing caregiver videos, which covers numerous subjects is an initiative that was rolled out during 2022, as well.

He concluded by providing some statistics sharing that 2022 was a time of growth as HPCIC served 1,263 patients and families, had 4,026 patient visits and delivered 82,604 patient days of care.

Patients were cared for at both the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville and the S. Mitchell Mack House in Mooresville.

Smith also noted the additional care which was provided by the Rainbow Kidz and adult bereavement support groups.

“All of these services,” Smith noted, “have been provided at no cost to the patients, family or community. This equates to over $1 million we gave back to the community this year.”

Throughout the evening, multiple groups were recognized for their service and dedication to HPCIC.

Dana Bell, chief clinical officer, took this opportunity to thank the hospice staff asking them to stand to be recognized, which was met with lots of applause for each one.

“All of our success is because of each of you, she said. “Every day I am amazed by the effort you put in and the sacrifices you make and I do think that you deserve another round of applause,” which was quickly given by the crowd.

Bell noted that while there are days when the situation they face is hard, they also see times of love, joy, commitment, faith, strength and more, and that they each have patient stories that “we will never forget, those that have impacted our heart in countless ways, those experiences shaping our care for the next patient that we are honored to care for.”

She also shared that they have learned multiples lessons, which she passed along to the crowd, lessons such as “don’t waste time on the small stuff in life, do not carry anger and regret with you as you walk your own journey, give yourself more credit than you ever thought you deserved, tell the truth, be a beautiful you and don’t allow others to dictate the way you see yourself, be a good human, be kind and give people a good reason to smile. Some day you will be traveling the same road as so many have before you.”

Bell concluded as she shared an emotional poem entitled “We Were There” by Amy Geldersma, a hospice social worker, through a video presentation which was prepared by Mindy Rice, director of development for HPCIC.

Dr. Erin Carnes, chief medical officer, shared about patient care, noting that they provide care on many different levels, whether it is in the home, the hospital or inpatient care at the hospice location, “all with a goal of ensuring our patients receive the highest quality of care that is personalized to their unique needs and goals,” she said.

She shared a story of a couple requiring that care and the teamwork and compassion of the staff to ensure this couple received the care they so needed.

Stories like this, she noted “highlight the importance of hospice and palliative care and this story, she said, “is the best example of why we do what we do. We could not do this honorable work without our community partners who are an instrumental part of our success.”

Leann Dagenhart, director of volunteer services, then took the podium to celebrate the volunteers, first asking each HPCIC volunteer to stand and be recognized, which was met with lots of applause.

She thanked them for all they do for the organization, the patients and the families, telling them that “the fruits of your labor make an impact, but it is the fact that you are willing to share your time and talents, lending a helping hand, to show kindness and to truly care. That makes the most significant difference in the lives of the individuals who are touched by your generosity.”

Dagenhart said they were grateful for each volunteer, no matter the length of time they have served. She noted that many volunteers also having full-time work schedules, are busy parenting, in school or have other responsibilities while others are able to commit more time and energy to volunteering.

“Hospice volunteers have unique, diverse gifts to share, and all are true gifts to our patients, families, staff and community,” Dagenhart said.

Some of the ways that volunteers help include greeting guests, supporting patients, helping in the office, attending fundraiser and more. And some of the reasons they shared of why they want to volunteer have ranged from wanting to give back after a family member was served with dignity in hospice or the fact that they love visiting the patients and providing comfort.

Dagenhart provided some statistics of HPCIC volunteers support services for the fiscal year 2022, noting there were 213 volunteers, providing 17,602 service hours driving 57,165 miles providing HPCIC with a total of $588,266 in cost savings.

“Regardless of how many hours you give, it’s essential to know that you make a difference to all of us,” she told the group.

During the evening, those recognized for certain achievements included volunteers who received the Presidential Silver Award for a contribution of 250 service hours. These were Cindy Adcock, Terry Bell, Diane Brown, Amy Eisele, Nancy Fields, Anne Goode, Frank Guy, Bertha Hamilton, Trish Johnson, Gary McKinna, Liz Smith and Betty Wainer.

Volunteers receiving the Presidential Gold Award for a contribution of 500 service hours were Libby Blackwelder, Gayle Butler, Vonnie Collins, Jackie Cooke, Kelley Kirk, Kathy Michels and Joanna Nicholson.

Volunteers receiving the Ambassador Award, those who have previously been awarded both the Presidential Silver and Gold Awards, included Audrey Ketchie, Robert “Rusty” Lee, Christine Miller and Judy Miller.

The final award presented, the Heart of Hospice Award, went to two recipients. This award, it was noted, is given “to individuals proven to have a longstanding commitment to the mission of HPCIC. These recipients display outstanding leadership and support HPCIC goals and promote community spirit through continuing support.”

Both recipients were noted to have given 25 years of service and dedication.

One, Vonnie Collins, was unable to be in attendance, but Charlotte Soutullo was on hand for the evening and was presented with her award.

“Please know your volunteerism is recognized, appreciated, valued and cherished,” Dagenhart concluded. “We owe our success to you. We wouldn’t have achieved our success without your help.”

Carl Robbins, chairman of the HPCIC board, extended his thanks to all who serve with hospice and the care they provide. He proceeded by calling the business portion of the meeting to order and recognized two retiring board members, Mahdi Ajjan, MD and Anna Gordon, who were presented with gifts of appreciation.

Robbins introduced Mark Childers as the board’s 2023 chair, after which Childers expressed his thanks to Robbins for his dedication having served on the board since 2017, and as chair for the past two years. He was presented with a gift to show appreciation from the board, staff and volunteers.

Childers then introduced the new board members, Wendy Gordon Pake and Peter F. Sholler, MD. Pake was unable to be in attendance, but Sholler was installed at this time followed by the recognizing of all current and past board members.

As the business meeting drew to a close, President and CEO Smith introduced the special guest speaker for the evening, Dr. Cameron Muir, who, as was noted in his biography, is a nationally recognized physician, educator and executive leader in hospice, palliative medicine and advanced illness care. He is the principal and founder of CMC, Cameron Muir Consulting, LCC, where he works with health care provider organizations to help then innovate and develop or enhance high quality value-based care and payment models. He also serves as the chief innovation officer for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice innovation where he established and oversees the NPHI Innovation Lab.

As he began his PowerPoint presentation, Muir first asked the question of “why should hospice innovate?” to which he answered, “because if they don’t, they will die.”

He pointed out internal challenges caused by the COVID pandemic, including burnout and staffing demands along with other challenges as well as external factors including the fact that the healthcare payment landscape is changing and Medicare Advantage is growing so rapidly.

Muir addressed additional questions and provided information on each during the evening including what innovation is already occurring, what service line innovations are occurring and what should hospices be getting into as well as providing several stories for the group.

The special evening, held to honor and celebrate those who serve hospice concluded as it began, with HPCIC chaplains, Betty Graves opening and Aaron Macemore concluding with a word of prayer.