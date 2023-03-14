Change rarely comes quickly, and is rarer still with mass approval.

That is the case for the potential interchange along Jane Sowers Road in Statesville that will help feed traffic on and off Interstate 77. While it is still early on in the process, there is an expectation for it to happen within the next 20 years.

For the city, it’s potential for change and economic stimulus as businesses settle into the area. Residents worry about how that might change the neighborhood, even if they aren’t around to see it.

“We go to church here, do all of our shopping on (U.S.-)21. We just want to keep up with it, see what kind of shape we’ll be in in the future, if we’re here,” Elmer Johnson said.

The senior couple of Elmer and Mary Johnson stopped by one of the drop-in meetings at Fairview Baptist Church on Tuesday and said they weren’t sure if the change would be good or bad in their lifetime, but were optimistic about what it would do for the areas near Jane Sowers Road.

“There’s a lot to be done. It will be something to see,” Mary Johnson said.

When it is done, however, could be some time.

“Transportation projects are a long process and there are multiple steps along that process, so this is just the planning stage. It could be 10 or 20 years before it gets funded,” Statesville Planning Director Sherry Ashley said. “But that’s the first steps, planning it, seeing if it can work, and who it might affect in the future and plan for it, and how to develop the area.”

Funding for the project hasn’t been secured, and Assistant Public Works/Engineering Director Steve Bridges said the NCDOT already has plans and funding for other projects up until 2029, meaning nothing is likely to happen within the decade, but that also makes planning ahead so critical for the potential interchange.

The city is working with WSP Consulting, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization as part of the process that involves the public’s input.

Many of the residents said they were concerned with how much of an impact an interchange would have on traffic or land values, while others were simply resistant to change even while acknowledging a need for infrastructure.

The two options on the table are a standard diamond interchange and a modified one.

Bridges said that the goal one way or another is to allow for growth while minimizing the impact on residents.

“Some of them are very positive about the idea because they know the increased traffic is coming either way with all the industrial, commercial and residential development in that corridor. And some are, of course, been living there their whole lives; it is kind of a mixed bag,” Bridges said. “Most people are fairly positive about it, if it’s done the right way.”

And doing it the right way is what many of the stakeholders hope for as well.

While Tuesday’s meetings are over, input on the project will be taken until March 28.

For additional questions, call Bridges in the engineering department at 704-761-2381 or email sbridges@statesvillenc.net.

The study website is www.statesvillenc.net/I77JaneSowers and the survey is available through March 28.

A paper survey is also available for participants without access to a mobile phone or computer.