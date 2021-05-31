WATCH NOW: Local veterans' organizations pay tribute to the fallen

At each stop Monday, they performed a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemeteries and Marsh reach from a script. He stressed that Memorial Day is to remember those who lost their lives in service to their country.

“May the ceremonies of today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and members,” he said.

He said that a 2000 survey revealed that only 28% of Americans understood the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“It is important that we do not forget the sacrifices of our military service members and their families. We must pause to honor, reflect and remember the previous lives lost while fighting in war,” Marsh said.

The speech also included a modified quote from President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “But in a larger sense we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow the grounds where these brave men and women have given their lives, they have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but can never forget what they did around the world,” he said.

As he closed out the ceremony at the VFW post, Marsh expressed his appreciation to those who came out to pay their respects.

“Thank you for remembering the fallen on Memorial Day,” he said.