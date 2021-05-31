WATCH NOW: Local veterans' organizations pay tribute to the fallen

Every day, Navy Seaman Davis Sherrill takes part in funerals at Arlington National Cemetery, so he’s familiar with the reverence and ceremony of a military service.
On Monday, Memorial Day, Sherrill took part in a ceremony to honor his grandfather, Steve Sherrill, who died May 23. Sherrill was a Vietnam War veteran.
Davis Sherrill presented a folded American flag to his grandmother, Jackie Sherrill.
Members of local veterans organizations, after a full day of honoring those who served in the military with ceremonies at Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries, Iredell Memorial Gardens and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031, concluded the day by presenting military honors to Steve Sherrill.
“This kind of brings it home as to why we do this,” Ken Marsh of the Iredell Veterans Council said.
Davis Sherrill said seeing the members of veterans organizations honor his grandfather is “pretty cool.”
The service was nearly the same as the ones the groups presented earlier in the day, with the exception of a wreath-laying. A 21-gun salute and taps were a part of all five ceremonies.
The veterans, members of various organizations such as American Legion Posts 65 and 401 as well as the VFW and Marine Corps League, are coordinated in this annual ceremony by the Iredell County Veterans Council.
At each stop Monday, they performed a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemeteries and Marsh reach from a script. He stressed that Memorial Day is to remember those who lost their lives in service to their country.
“May the ceremonies of today deepen our reverence for our departed friends and members,” he said.
He said that a 2000 survey revealed that only 28% of Americans understood the true meaning of Memorial Day.
“It is important that we do not forget the sacrifices of our military service members and their families. We must pause to honor, reflect and remember the previous lives lost while fighting in war,” Marsh said.
The speech also included a modified quote from President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “But in a larger sense we cannot dedicate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot hallow the grounds where these brave men and women have given their lives, they have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but can never forget what they did around the world,” he said.
As he closed out the ceremony at the VFW post, Marsh expressed his appreciation to those who came out to pay their respects.
“Thank you for remembering the fallen on Memorial Day,” he said.