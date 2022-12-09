The lights were bright and the love was evident as family, friends, and the Iredell Health system came together for the Iredell Health Foundation’s inaugural Lights of Love events this week in Statesville and Mooresville.

“There’s a couple of different reasons people come here tonight. They’re here tonight to remember someone who impacted their life, or to honor a health care provider, or maybe one of the nurses,” Jan Balog said during Thursday’s event in Statesville. She is the executive officer of the Iredell Health Foundation. “It’s an evening to be grateful, and an evening to celebrate the start of the season. It’s also a time for healing for many of these families.”

One family, in particular, was honored, as the late Virginia Ann McLelland, who spent 57 years of service at Iredell Memorial Hospital and impacted many people, was remembered. To give an idea of how many of the health system’s employees knew her over the years as a food service supervisor at the hospital, Iredell Health CEO John Green said that over the years, the health service had roughly 10,000 employees and McLelland’s employee number was 33.

Her granddaughter, who also worked at the hospital herself for a short time, said she appreciated Iredell Health recognizing her grandmother’s legacy.

“It was amazing because she had an impact on so many people and she was here forever,” April McLelland said. “It just made my heart smile hearing everybody talk about her.”

Along with music from select members of the North Iredell High School choir and band, those in attendance were treated to a meal before several Christmas trees were lit with the hospital’s blue and gold colors. There was also a brief candlelight vigil to remember the loved ones who had passed while “Silent Night” was sung.

At the Mooresville event on Wednesday, children took photos with Santa while also making crafts and playing games while the Lake Norman High School band and Troutman Elementary School fourth and fifth-grade choir performed, as well as the North Iredell High School choir and saxophone ensemble.

Kae Treadway, a breast cancer survivor, spoke there as well. Crystal and Michael Hobbs were recognized for their inspirational community work after the loss of their son, Tristen Hobbs, in 2018, according to Iredell Health’s news release. The Hobbs family dedicates their time to teen suicide prevention and awareness and educating the community about mental illness.

More than $11,000 was raised for the Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System between the two events where more than 200 people took part.

With cancer being the leading cause of death in Iredell County for more than a decade, it is unfortunately too easy to find someone who has been affected by cancer. That’s why the Iredell Health Foundation said it created Lights of Love to support those fighting, remember lives lost, and celebrate battles won. The Cancer Patient Support Fund for Iredell Health System assists anyone undergoing treatment and needing help with transportation, lodging, support group activities, and/or discretionary support.

Another of one of those families there to remember a loved one was the family of Deborah McCullough Reynolds, a founder of the group Divas Fighting Like Girls, who died in 2017 after her own fight with breast cancer. Divas Fighting Like Girls is a support group for women with breast cancer.

“I’m thrilled to know the work that they’re doing, and we will continue to offer our prayers for their work, with John Green and his staff at Iredell Health,” Mason McCullough, who was there with the Divas group and to support the foundation, said.