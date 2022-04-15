WATCH NOW: 'Let's Have Fun': Statesville-Crossroads group excited about 'Sister Act'

Joy filled the Mac Gray Auditorium.

After school most days this week, the cast of “Sister Act” finally had a chance to practice on the big stage. With their performance just days away, the Statesville High and Crossroads Arts & Science Early College students danced and sang, talked about it, then did it all again. It is all part of the months long effort to put on an engaging performance of the popular musical.

For the students, this is a performance long in the making. Six of them were slated to be in “Footloose” a couple of years ago, with practices well underway and the show date looming when COVID-19 shut down their activities. Now, two years later, they join a large group in putting on the first full musical at the high school in years — and the first play of any type since the coronavirus pandemic silenced the lights.

“It’s a musical I’ve been wanting to do for six years, since I’ve been here,” said Chelsea Strother, who is running the production. “We had the perfect talent pool and the perfect people in the theater to do this musical. It’s really fun and we thought it would bring in a lot of audience members since the musical is so popular.”

It’s also bringing something new for the combined Statesville-Crossroads group — and the audience they will delight in just a few days.

“It’s the first full musical that Statesville High has done in a long time,” Strother said. “We’ve done junior versions of musicals, but this is our first full one, but we are really excited to put this all together. It’s been a lot of work, especially being our first one since ‘Footloose’ … so we’re really excited.”

That excitement was obvious in the practices this week. The cast began rehearsing in January — in the common areas and other places in the school while waiting for a chance to practice on the big stage. Now that is here. They will hit the stage in front of an audience on April 22 and 23, at 7 p.m. each night in Mac Gray Auditorium. Tickets are $7 each and available only on the nights of the performance.

For five of the seniors who were preparing to return to the stage that were also involved with the previous production, there was a focus on making the most of this opportunity. Jianna Castiglione, Chloe Gilmore, Cierra Gutsch, Noelle Khang, Emma Theriot and Caleb Burton-Ellis are starring in “Sister Act” after being part of the “Footloose” cast.

“It’s very nerve racking because this is all of our last year … I know I went to school here for the theater program and a lot of us gave up a lot to do this, so it’s kind of a bittersweet goodbye,” said Statesville High senior Theriot, who plays the lead in the production.

Her castmates agreed. Asked if they were excited about the upcoming live performances, they all chimed in, “oh yeah”.

“I’m trying to put all of my energy into making the show as good as I possibly can,” Jianna Castiglione said. “I’m trying to do as much as I can to make up for the two years of lost effort.”

Cierra Gutsh echoed those thoughts.

“If we had ‘Footloose’, I think I would be feeling more like a perfectionist about this, but since this is our last year, I’m kind of more like let’s have fun,” she said. “Let’s do it for all the reasons we started doing theater.”

“I am having a lot of fun onstage,” added Noelle Khang.

It’s bittersweet preparing for their final performance. The group of seniors admitted that they were also feeling what had been lost by the lack of performances over the last two years.

“It’s really exciting but … to know we’ve lost two years of musicals and a lot of progress that could have been made,” Gilmore said.

That makes this upcoming pair of performance even more exciting and impactful for the group.

“It’s really important to a lot of people,” Theriot said. “We really want it to be up. If we had a lot of people, it would really help our theater program.”

“That means we could put on an even better one next year,” Castiglione said, then added, “Well, they could.”