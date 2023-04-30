There were plenty of furry friends on hand for Iredell County Animal Services Open House/Kitten Shower on Saturday, and the weather was purr-fect too.

The goal of the event, as well as their ongoing efforts, is to make sure those who foster kittens are prepared and don't have to pay too much out of pocket for their act of kindness. The kitten shower asked for donations of food and other supplies to be used for those who foster felines for the shelter.

Volunteer and foster care coordinator Tracy Dixon said animal services had 380 cats and kittens go to foster homes last year, which doesn't count the number that went to animal rescues. She said local foster families gave more than 9,700 hours of their time.

"What we like to do is make sure to send those fosters everything they need to have in their home: food, litter, scales to weigh the little kittens, replacement milk, bottles, nipples, anything they might need to care for the cat or kitten," Dixon said. "This event raises awareness for that and brings in the community."

Saturday's event had food, cats and dogs, informational displays, costumed characters and more as they took donations of cat food and other items, as well as monetary donations.

Dixon said dogs are also in need of adoption, and Highland Canine Training was on hand to walk dogs and give the public a chance to interact with those same dogs in need of adoption.