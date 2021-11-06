WATCH NOW: Kitten rescued from storm drain near Iredell library Saturday

A kitten's cries for help were heard by a Good Samaritan on Gordon Street on Saturday, leading to a rescue by the Statesville Fire Department.

Members of the fire department, as well the Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Animal Services, came to help, using an Amkus spreader to help expand the opening so that firefighter Neil Stutts could hop down and lift the kitten to safety.

With some patience and a little bit of lunch meat provided by one of the workers at the Iredell County Public Library, the fire department was able to extract the kitten, which was turned over to animal services after the black cat took a quick trip to the library.

