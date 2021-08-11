 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kindermusik hits high notes with children and their families
WATCH NOW: Kindermusik hits high notes with children and their families

Some toddlers were feeling the rhythm, others were just taking in all that was going on during the Kindermusik with Gina at First Presbyterian Church in Statesville on Wednesday.

"Who doesn't love music and having one-on-one time with their parents?" Gina Terry, class instructor, said. "It's a way to teach the children but also the adults because we're sharing information with them on child development and ways they can bring music into the home. It's a double-dip to teach the children and adults together, and of course, I love music too."

Gina Terry's Kindermusik gives children and their parents a chance to play, sing, and have fun as they play their roles how they see fit during the class. The children interact with Terry and the music or choose not to, but almost all of them looked to be enjoying themselves during the class.

For parents like Magan Allen and her son, Lex Allen, it was their first experience but one that seemed like a perfect choice for them.

"He loves to dance and loves music, so I figured it would be a good experience for him, and Mommy gets to stay with him for the class," Magan Allen said. 

The class was part of an open house event that also included snow cones from Pelican's SnoBalls of Statesville and henna art by Meera Dahlmann and Tessa Dahlmann. The henna tattoos were done as a nod to Kindermusik's partnership with Disney to promote the show "Mira, Royal Detective." She said while Wednesday's event was a community collaboration, sample classes can be scheduled with her at any time.

"It's a big day for us just to kick off the year," Tery said. 

Kindermusik is a music and movement course for children up to age seven and their caregivers. Terry said it helps engage children in different modes of play while engaging their minds as well.

More Information

For more information on the classes, see https://kindermusikwithgina.com/. Enrollment is open and classes begin Aug. 23.

