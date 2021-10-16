WATCH NOW: Ken Jurney details history of Union Grove Fiddlers Convention in new book

However, the folks at CVCC’s Red Hawk Publications had a different idea in mind, Jurney said. They told him they’d like to publish his research as a book, and “The Union Grove Old-Time Fiddlers Convention: The Real Truth” was born.

“I became an author of a book by accident,” Jurney said.

He said his goal in writing the book was not only to bring his family history alive for current generations but to let others know how Union Grove became internationally famous for its musical heritage and how a small event mushroomed into one that turned the small community into the third largest city in North Carolina every Easter weekend.

The fiddlers convention got its start as a way to provide education for the children in the Union Grove community, Jurney said. H.P. Van Hoy “strongly believed education was the way for local children to climb out of the depths of the depressed economy that was very difficult on people living in rural north Iredell County,” Jurney wrote.