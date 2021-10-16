WATCH NOW: Ken Jurney details history of Union Grove Fiddlers Convention in new book

Ken Jurney’s intent was to put together a family history for his cousins.
But his research, which took a couple of years to put together, became much more than just a few yellowed newspaper clippings and other artifacts. Soon his research filled more than five large notebooks.
That family history instead turned into a book, detailing the history of the Jurney’s grandfather, Henry Pierce Van Hoy and a mainstay of the community since the 1920s, the fiddlers convention.
The book, “The Union Grove Old-Time Fiddlers Convention: The Real Truth” was recently published by Red Hawk Publications, which operates out of Catawba Valley Community College.
Jurney said a couple of years ago, a cousin contacted him regarding plans for a family reunion, prompting him to delve into the Van Hoy history and his family’s place in making Union Grove the center of a bluegrass and old-time music.
After compiling reams of information, Jurney wanted to put the information into spiral-bound notebooks to give to his cousins. The cost, however, deterred him until a golfing buddy offered a solution. “He said why don’t you check with CVCC,” Jurney said. He did check with CVCC, which has a printing operation, and learned he could get the history into notebooks for less than retail outlets had quoted.
However, the folks at CVCC’s Red Hawk Publications had a different idea in mind, Jurney said. They told him they’d like to publish his research as a book, and “The Union Grove Old-Time Fiddlers Convention: The Real Truth” was born.
“I became an author of a book by accident,” Jurney said.
He said his goal in writing the book was not only to bring his family history alive for current generations but to let others know how Union Grove became internationally famous for its musical heritage and how a small event mushroomed into one that turned the small community into the third largest city in North Carolina every Easter weekend.
The fiddlers convention got its start as a way to provide education for the children in the Union Grove community, Jurney said. H.P. Van Hoy “strongly believed education was the way for local children to climb out of the depths of the depressed economy that was very difficult on people living in rural north Iredell County,” Jurney wrote.
In the mid-1920s, the state provided money for a school building in Union Grove but it was up to the community to put together the other funds that would be needed to build the school. Van Hoy, who had been involved in fiddlers conventions, and others decided a music festival would get the ball rolling. In 1924, the first fiddlers convention was held on Easter weekend, starting a tradition that would continue for decades.
“It was fascinating,” Jurney said. He also came away amazed at how the community came together to make sure there were educational opportunities for the children.
Jurney said he learned many things he didn’t know about the history of the fiddlers convention, particularly during the 1970s when he was living out-of-state.
It was also the time period when the two brothers who continued the original fiddlers convention, Harper and J. Pierce Van Hoy, had a disagreement that ended with Harper starting a separate fiddlers convention, Jurney said.
The convention held each Easter weekend at Pierce Van Hoy’s farm began to bring in massive numbers of people, in excess of 100,000, and some of the ensuing problems, largely taking place outside of the convention grounds, Jurney said, prompted the state to enact the Mass Gatherings Act that ultimately brought an end to the tradition.
The fiddlers convention started by Harper Van Hoy eventually moved to Memorial Day weekend and has continued the tradition, earning national recognition along the way, Jurney said.
Jurney said a part of the process in writing the book was to put some of the myths surrounding the split between the two brothers to rest but to let readers know about the rich history of traditional music that grew out of Union Grove and the fiddlers convention.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic did interfere with the process of gathering information for the book. “COVID messed up my interviews,” he said. Still, many people were able to provide insight and history for the book, Jurney said.
The book, he said, was not written in the hopes of a payday. He plans to donate the proceeds from the book to some nonprofit that supports music or music education. He said he also wants this to be a living history of the role music played and continues to play in Union Grove.
Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe said Jurney did bring that history to life.
“Jurney does an excellent job of explaining the ins and outs of the Fiddlers Convention. I almost feel like I was there, reading so much about the behind-the-scenes events that are at times both humorous and surprising. This book is for anyone interested in the lesser known insider stories of this historic annual fiddlers event that is still held each year,” he said.
Local musician and president of the North Carolina Thumb and Finger Style Guitar Players Clay Lunsford said the fiddlers convention contributed to the musician he is today. He said Jurney’s book captures the impact of the fiddlers convention perfectly.
Jurney said he’s thrilled with the final product and with idea of preserving the storied history of the fiddlers convention. And in the research and writing process, he found several surprises. “I learned stuff I didn’t even know about the history,” he said.