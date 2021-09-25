WATCH NOW: JROTC cadets teamwork on display at Raider Meet

There’s no question that the Raider Meet at North Iredell High School was a competition, but it was also a test of the JROTC cadets as they tackled adversity as teams.

“Above everything else, it reemphasizes teamwork,” Maj. Michael Wheeler said. He is the senior Army instructor at North Iredell High School. Wheeler said the event was a unit-wide effort, but also a community effort too as parents and other adults volunteered to help the meet run smoothly.

The idea of teamwork wasn’t lost on the cadets either as they began their day with a 5-kilometer run, which North Iredell finished first in with a time of 28:28. Even while running, cadets could be seen encouraging each other to pick up the pace and reach the finish line as a group, not as individual runners.

“Everyone really had to push each other, people like me, because I almost died out there,” Cadet Capt. Steven Grant said with a grin as he explained how his fellow cadets pushed him to keep running. “What I like about Raiders meets, aside from testing everyone’s physical abilities, it shows how everyone can work and cooperate together.”