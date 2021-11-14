WATCH NOW: 'It's about joy': Book signings welcomed visitors to annual holiday open house in downtown Statesville

Johnson was one of those who stopped in to talk with Childers. “I wanted to get their advice,” he said.

Johnson told Childers he had a copy of “God Sent the Dog” on the way and was looking forward to reading it.

Jan and Ernie Sheldon picked up a copy of Childers’ book as a gift. Sheldon, the pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church and retired military, talked with the Childers’ brothers about their military experiences. As a young men, the Childers brothers were Marines.

Across the store, Mike and Libby Miller chatted with Jurney about his book “The Old Time Fiddler’s Convention: The Real Truth.” Mike Miller said he’s known Jurney since the two were in high school at Harmony High School. He and his wife came to gg’s to buy the book.

Others visited with Pope, a local lawyer, who wrote a book called “These You Know,” a compilation of short stories that attempt to deal with complex and controversial subjects.

While shoppers met the authors and picked up copies of the books, others browsed the store, checking out the holiday offerings, to the sounds of music by Clay Lunsford.

Hager said the annual event is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, and it was a chance for folks to come out and get in the holiday spirit. “A lot of people having been coming here for years and some are here for the first time,” she said. “It’s about joy.”