WATCH NOW: 'It's about joy': Book signings welcomed visitors to annual holiday open house in downtown Statesville

As a fifth grader, Abby Hager wrote a report on a book titled “The Bridge” by Statesville native Tom Gill.
Fast forward a few years, and on Sunday, Hager, now 16, met Gill as he and three other local authors signed copies of their books for buyers at her grandmother’s store in downtown Statesville.
The book-signing was part of the annual holiday open house at gg’s in downtown Statesville, and featured Gill, David Childers, Ken Jurney and Bill Pope on hand to talk with shoppers and sign copies of their books.
Hager said Gill came to her school for a book signing. She was encouraged to write a report on the book, and that report, written on lined paper, was sent to Gill.
“She was the youngest person to read my book at the time,” he said.
Getting to meet Gill, she said, was a thrill.
Gill is a retired military officer and health care executive who has written several books, including some children’s books.
A budding author also came to the open house to meet some of the authors and learn some tricks of the trade. Chris Johnson talked with Childers, whose book “God Sent the Dog” details his life and experiences as a member of a peacekeeping team in Kosovo and Afghanistan. The title refers to Childers’ service dog, Dita, who was rescued as a pup from the local shelter. Dita was on hand to greet those who came to talk with Childers, his brother, Don, and his wife, Rahime.
Johnson was one of those who stopped in to talk with Childers. “I wanted to get their advice,” he said.
Johnson told Childers he had a copy of “God Sent the Dog” on the way and was looking forward to reading it.
Jan and Ernie Sheldon picked up a copy of Childers’ book as a gift. Sheldon, the pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church and retired military, talked with the Childers’ brothers about their military experiences. As a young men, the Childers brothers were Marines.
Across the store, Mike and Libby Miller chatted with Jurney about his book “The Old Time Fiddler’s Convention: The Real Truth.” Mike Miller said he’s known Jurney since the two were in high school at Harmony High School. He and his wife came to gg’s to buy the book.
Others visited with Pope, a local lawyer, who wrote a book called “These You Know,” a compilation of short stories that attempt to deal with complex and controversial subjects.
While shoppers met the authors and picked up copies of the books, others browsed the store, checking out the holiday offerings, to the sounds of music by Clay Lunsford.
Hager said the annual event is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic, and it was a chance for folks to come out and get in the holiday spirit. “A lot of people having been coming here for years and some are here for the first time,” she said. “It’s about joy.”