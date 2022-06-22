WATCH NOW: Iredell students awarded scholarships by Statesville Kiwanis Club

Putting on the Iredell County Agricultural Fair is a lot of hard work by members of the Statesville Kiwanis Club.

Their hard work was rewarded Tuesday night when they handed out a total of $10,000 to 10 students to help with their college expenses.

“We have a lot of fun doing this,” said Joe Stephens, who heads up the college scholarship fund for the club.

The $10,000 is part of the proceeds from the Iredell County Agricultural Fair in 2021. Other proceeds are distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

Chris Munson, president of the club, said presenting these checks is a honor for the club, which sponsors the fair each year. Club members, along with other volunteers, work the gates and perform other duties during the nine days of the fair.

“We are very proud of you,” Munson said to the recipients Tuesday. “You should be proud of your accomplishments.”

Stephens said there were close to 50 applications this year.

“It’s not based on where you go. It’s not totally based on your grades. It’s not totally based on your community service,” he said “But being a civic club, community service plays a large part.”

The students who received the scholarships are:

Brylee Grace Gibson, West Iredell, High Point University.

Blan Hamilton Morrison, CCTL, North Carolina State University.

Karli Wilson Townsell, CCTL, East Tennessee State University.

Allison Joy Eudy, CCTL, Catawba College.

Josie Anne Chenevey, North Iredell, Montreat College.

Skylin Grace Guill, North Iredell, University of North Carolina.

Molly Brooke Smyth, South Iredell, UNC.

Kirsten Rae Gusler, South Iredell, UNC.

Hannah Marie Van Buren, South Iredell, North Carolina State.

Hannah Elizabeth Loftin, home schooled, Mount Olive University.

Four of the students were not able to attend the meeting Tuesday, and their checks will be presented at a future meeting of the Kiwanis Club.