A small step toward building a new high school was taken Friday when the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted to give the Iredell County Board of Commissioners three proposals on how to fund the construction and outfitting of it.

One of the proposals comes with the sticker shock of $200 million, but Chairman Bill Howell said that was a high-end estimate, and one without competition that it hopes the bids will be once the county and school board move forward with the process.

“Once they tell us how much money we can spend, we can get bids. I think you’re going to see when companies bid, now we’re getting into capitalism, it’s going to be competitive bidding,” Howell said. “You’re going to see the price come down.”

Iredell County has a need for another high school on its southern end as housing developments in Mooresville and Troutman have pushed Lake Norman and South Iredell close to or past capacity.

Howell said with the cost, he doesn’t envy the commissioners’ role in the process.

“When you’re a commissioner, you’ve got everyone pulling at you because everybody wants money,” Howell said. “That’s the issue those guys face and I’m glad I’m not a commissioner.”

As far as the meeting itself, it got off to a quick start as board member Anita Kurn made that three-forked proposal directly to the Iredell County Board of Education to choose from.

“I want to see this get started, and we break ground. And if we restrict options to them, then it comes back to us, then we have to come back together and choose another option, and then we’re trying to guess what’s in their head and what they can do,” Kurn said.

Kurn said that the process of building a high school is a longer process than some of the other projects the school board has embarked on and that with the effects of inflation, the cost has risen and made the task of funding the school more difficult for the county government and school board.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said that with the three-proposal approach, they were effectively asking for $200 million, as the I-SS doesn’t wish to be on the hook for any costs if the bids would be more than they expect to be closer to $150 to $170 million once a bidding process begins.

Board member Doug Knight said they appreciated the $80 million bond that was passed for the high school in 2020, but the cost of the school is much more than that.

“Whatever way we do it, it’s going to cost the same amount of money, it’s whether you want to do it all upfront or pay it as you go. The building has got to get built, and it’s going to cost money,” Knight said. “We need a new high school and we want to do what’s best for students. Whatever money we get, we’re going to do the best job possible to build that school to serve the kids the best.”

Board member Brian Sloan questioned some of the costs that are listed in the bids, stating that he didn’t believe they could cost as much as estimated.

“How these trees are going to help our kids, I’m yet to understand, but how are they $500 to $1,000?” Sloan said. “I hate wasting, and we’re wasting.”

Howell said that the school board isn’t in a place to negotiate prices, that would be the county manager and county commissioners, as I-SS can’t afford the school on its own. Howell also said that debating these prices at the moment was “getting in the weeds,” to which Kurn agreed and said there will later be a battle over the price.

As the debate of the motion on the floor returned as the focus, Mike Kubiniec asked what would happen if the Iredell County Board of Commissioners rejected the approach the school board took with presenting them with the three options.

It is a worthwhile question as the Board of Commissioners has said they needed bids to move ahead.

The board of education added to the motion that they would ask the commissioners to have a decision by April 18.

Three resolutions

These are the following resolutions that were brought to the school board at the meeting regarding the official request to the county for the funding of the new high school.

Resolution option 1

The Board of Education has determined a critical need for the construction of a new high school and requests the county to fund the construction of the proposed high school in an amount between $150M and $170M for construction and between $20M and $30M for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E).

Notes: The requested construction amount is a range based on the estimates provided by the project architect. FF&E is difficult to estimate until they have a better understanding of the school’s programming, including CTE programming. The FF&E amount may come back lower. The board is welcome to request a reduced amount and/or bid on certain portions of the projects as alternates (e.g. athletic fields, and stadiums).

Resolution option 2

The Board of Education can request the county join with the Board of Education in seeking a private-public partnership with a private developer, which will provide at least (50%) of the financing needed for construction of the new high school, with any remaining balance to be funded by the county.

Notes: The board and county must seek formal proposals from private vendors. There is the possibility the selected developer would finance more than 50% of the construction cost.

If the county is not required to borrow additional funds to make up any difference in the total cost of construction and the amount paid by the private developer, the county would not necessarily need to be a party to the development agreement between the district and the private developer. However, the board and county would need to come to an agreement on the payments to the developer.

Resolution option 3

The Board of Education may ask the county to fund the construction of the new high school in an amount between $120M and $140M for construction and $20M and $30M for FF&E. Further, the board would ask the county to join with the Board of Education in contracting with a private vendor, which will provide the major mechanical equipment, as well as its installation and maintenance at the new school, with such cost being amortized over the life of the mechanical equipment.

Notes: This option is based on working with Duke Energy, or another similar company, to provide the major mechanical trades for construction. The cost for this type of transaction is typically repaid in monthly utility payments.