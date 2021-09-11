WATCH NOW: Iredell Sheriff's Office Teen Academy receives $711 donation from 7-Eleven

Campbell said the money from 7-Eleven will help the Teen Academy in a variety of ways. “It will help us provide tools to educate, supplies, T-shirts,” Campbell said. “We do this at no cost to the teens to every little bit helps.”

The Teen Academy annually draws between 20 to 25 young people and it has proven to be popular, so much so that Campbell and Capt. Matt Burleyson said they are thinking of either offering two academies or expanding the number of students that can be accommodated.

Campbell said this donation proves 7-Eleven’s commitment to providing opportunities for young people.

He said he learned of 7-Eleven’s interest in helping the Teen Academy via an email and he was thrilled that the company was willing to do this for the program.

Officials from 7-Eleven said since the program’s inception more than 4,800 grants have been awarded, representing a community investment of more than $3 million. Grants have been used to underwrite initiatives including math and science projects, tutoring, school supplies and sporting equipment to ensure children have the resources and inspiration they need to stay in school.

After presenting the ceremonial check to Campbell, the traditional ribbon cutting was held with Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh cutting the red ribbon. Council members Doris Allison and Frederick Foster were also on hand for the ceremony as was Statesville Police Chief David Addison.