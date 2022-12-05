Campbell was sworn in by Iredell County Superior Court Judge Will Long as Campbell’s wife, Stacy, sons Graham and Lawson, and daughter Addison stood at his side.

The sanctuary at Beulah Baptist Church also was filled with Campbell’s work family, as many of the deputies, detention officers and civilian personnel also were sworn in by Long.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite said the swearing in of elected officials is set for the first Monday in December after the November election.

For Campbell, this was his third swearing in ceremony since first being elected sheriff in 2014. Crosswhite commented that Campbell’s children were much smaller when he swore him in for his first term.

Beulah Baptist’s pastor, Brian Burgess, offered his appreciation to Campbell and his deputies.

“I want my children to grow up in a very safe county,” Burgess said, and the work of those in the sanctuary help make that a reality.

Burgess referred to the Bible as his badge. However, he said, the men and women in the sanctuary wear a badge and carry a sidearm to help keep the peace.

Campbell, who ran unopposed in 2022, thanked his wife and children for their support and offered his appreciation to the deputies and other staff members of the sheriff’s office. He praised them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am lucky to have deputies like you. We are blessed,” he said.

Chris Lakey, pastor of Campbell’s church, Harmony United Methodist, closed out the ceremony much as Burgess started it.

“I appreciate all of you,” Lakey said as he looked out on those in the sanctuary. “This is a beautiful sight.”

After they took the oath of office, the deputies signed the required paperwork, and many headed back out to work.