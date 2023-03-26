The Iredell County Rescue Squad ran more than 6,300 calls in 2022, and at the heart of each of those calls, was the men and women who, in many cases, are volunteering as they answer the call.

The squad, which has 43 volunteer members and 13 paid staff, honored those who go above and beyond in making sure they take care of citizens of the community each time the tones sound.

And as the current members were recognized, another member was honored for his dedication to the squad and to the community. That recognition came via the Randy Jones Memorial Award.

The award is presented in honor of Jones, a member of the squad and the Cool Springs Fire Department. Jones died in 2003 in an automobile crash while responding to a fire call.

Chief Todd Lenderman said the recipient of the Randy Jones Award embodies the same spirit that Jones displayed. “It goes to a person no matter what I’ve needed they’ve always been there, day or night, I call them and they make it happen. This to me is the embodiment of what Randy was,” Lenderman said.

He was speaking of Gibson “Gibby” Jenkins. Jenkins, he said, is a vital part of the squad and has been for many years. His willingness to do whatever is needed, Lenderman said, is the biggest reason Jenkins was selected for the award.

Lenderman also honored four others for their work with the squad in the past year.

Lacy Consalvo was named Trainee of the Year while Sandy Cartner was recognized as the Officer of the Year.

The squad’s deputy chief, Brian Niblock received the Medical Responder of the Year, and that is a big honor, Lenderman said. About 75% of the squad’s calls each year are medical.

Tyler Robinson was named Squadsman of the Year, an honor voted on by the squad’s officers, Lenderman said. Robinson, he said, has his heart in the day-to-day operation of the squad and in providing care for the community.

Lenderman said the members and paid personnel are the heart of the squad but the backbone is their support system — their families. And that support both from the members and their families is vital as the squad’s call volume continues to increase each year.

“Twenty twenty-two was the biggest year we’ve had in 60 years,” he said.

The awards banquet Saturday at Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, he said, is a small way to express his appreciation and that of the community.