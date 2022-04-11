WATCH NOW: Iredell deputy saves student from choking, uses Heimlich to dislodge candy stuck in child's throat

A school resource officer is being credited with saving a student’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver to remove a piece of candy that was lodged in the student’s windpipe.

Deputy Alan Josey, a former combat medic in the United States Army Reserves, was working at North Iredell Middle School on April 7 and was alerted to an emergency situation in the seventh grade hall at North Iredell Middle School.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Josey got to the hallway and discovered a student on the floor, apparently in respiratory distress. A young man was attempting to help the girl, Campbell said.

Josey acted quickly and determined the student was choking. He then performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged a piece of candy.

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family,” Campbell said. “We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a combat medic.”

Campbell said the job of SRO is a multifaceted position that requires an array of skills, and Josey demonstrated that last week.

“While we often think of our School Resource Officers as men and women who protect our schools against outside threats, cases such as these prove them invaluable on many levels,” Campbell said.