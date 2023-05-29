Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Veterans gathered at several Iredell County cemeteries on Monday to show their respect for those who died while serving in the armed forces and took a moment to reflect and thank their brothers and sisters in arms who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

The Iredell County Burial Detail performed ceremonies at Oakwood Cemetery, Belmont Cemetery and Iredell Memorial Park before closing out the day with a final one at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031 in Statesville on Monday.

Retired Col. Ken Marsh Jr., chairman of the Iredell County Veterans Council, led the ceremonies and spoke to the fact that the day holds special significance for veterans and that it is more than a long weekend to start the summer.

“It’s a day all Americans should take a moment to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Memorial Day is a day for both grief and celebration, reflecting on the tragic loss of life and recounting the courageousness of their service,” Marsh said.

While also sharing the history of the holiday, he said it was a day for stories like those of U.S. Army Specialist Lori Piestewa.

Piestewa was the first woman service member to die in Iraq and the first Native American woman killed while fighting for the U.S. military when she was killed in Iraq in 2003.

“By sharing their stories, we keep their memories alive and give others a glimpse of military service that aims to inspire them to create a better world, stronger nation, and kinder communities,” Marsh said. “It is up to us to use the gifts secured by those who made the ultimate sacrifice, to do as much good as possible and honor a debt that can never be repaid.”

The Iredell County Burial Detail was made up of American Legion Posts 65, 66, 113, 217 and 401; DAV Chapter 68; Marine Corps League Detachment 1097; the Veterans Heart Group; VFW Posts 2031 and 12187; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1107; the Disabled American Veterans; and Welcome Home Veterans/Richard’s Coffee Shop.