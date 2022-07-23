WATCH NOW: Iredell County Sheriff's Office's Teen Academy creates lasting connections with youth

Flashbangs, K-9 units, mock crime scenes, and all of the other equipment that participants in the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s Teen Academy experienced may be what gets the young people’s attention, but Sheriff Darren Campbell said it’s the forming of relationships with young people that he hopes they come away with in the end.

“It’s like having the SROs (school resource officers) in schools, you develop those relationships early, and they carry on through middle school and high school, and hopefully college, and they’ll come back and be a good and productive citizen of the community. Them having trust in what we teach them, not just with making better decisions in life, but knowing we’ll do what we tell them we’ll do.”

“A little bit of fun, a lot of teaching”

The sheriff often says “friends talk to friends” when explaining why he believes forming connections with the public is so crucial for law enforcement. He said that when people are used to seeing him and the deputies out in public it helps prevent and solve a crime when people don’t see the sheriff’s office as just law enforcement but as part of the community.

For the roughly 40 teenagers that are taking part in this year’s academy, it’s a chance for them to get an up-close look at law enforcement, as well as an inside look at part of the sheriff’s office. Campbell said while some of the young people were quiet in the early classes, nearly everyone was engaged in the discussions as the four-week course progressed.

“It’s fun to be around everybody, and have this experience,” CJ Griffith, a high school sophomore, said.

“It’s good to have that one-on-one with the sheriff, or the officers you never knew existed,” Ce’cile Coffey, a high school sophomore, said.

One of the highlights of the academy was one of the North Carolina Highway Patrol’s helicopters landing outside the Monticello Training Center where the classes took place. Campbell and NCHP Sgt. Ben Keller took the time to explain how the different law enforcement departments support each other.

Teen Academy participants got a close look at the NCHP’s helicopter that day, but for the most part, the classes gave the sheriff’s office a chance to show off their gear while explaining how they go about their work and answering questions.

Another moment that grabbed the teens’ attention was the unfortunately timely demonstration of how the sheriff’s office’s SERT team would act in the case of an active shooter at schools. The teens also toured some of the sheriff’s office’s different facilities, which included the Iredell County Detention Center.

“It isn’t something I would want to be in when I’m older. Don’t do anything that could land me in the back of a cop car,” Ella Troutman, a high school freshman, said. “I’m hoping to go into law enforcement later.”

While Campbell said the academy is meant to be a way of fostering connections early on with the youth, some of the young people in the class come there due to their interest in a career in law enforcement.

The teen academy is in its seventh year and, according to Campbell, two of its former members are looking to join the sheriff’s office in the future.

“It’s flattering. This isn’t a recruiting class, but they do get a taste of it,” Campbell said. “For them to come back, learn, pay attention, and trust us enough to want to come back and maybe have a career, obviously, that’s the best thing you could have.”

This year’s group will be finishing up this week with one more class before their graduation ceremony on Thursday.