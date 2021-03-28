WATCH NOW: Iredell County Rescue Squad members recognized for dedication, service

Cody Penley was all smiles as he accepted the Iredell County Rescue Squad’s Trainee of the Year award Saturday night.
“I did not expect this at all,” Penley said as he was presented a plaque by Chief Todd Lenderman.
Penley was one of five members recognized for their work and dedication to the squad in 2020.
Brian Niblock was recognized with a trophy named in honor of Randy Jones. Jones, a member of the rescue squad and Cool Springs Fire Department, was killed in 2003 in a wreck while responding to a fire.
Heather Bowers was named Medical Responder of the Year and Gibby Jenkins was named Officer of the Year. Jonathan Stoehr was named Squadsman of the year.
Lenderman said these five are representatives of the entire squad, responding to calls at all hours and mostly on a volunteer basis.
The squad, which is also celebrating its 60th year of existence, is comprised of 13 paid personnel. The rest are volunteers.
While he’s new to the squad, Lenderman said, Penley has shown he’s eager to do whatever is needed. “This person does it all,” Lenderman said. “He’s always asking ‘what can I do to help you’.”
Penley said he’s enthusiastic about the squad for a simple reason “I love what I do,” he said. “I have a passion for it.”
Many of the words Lenderman used to describe Penley apply to each of the award recipients.
Dedicated, caring, compassionate, he said, fit all five of those who received awards.
Jenkins, Officer of the Year, he said, is always willing to do everything he can to help and Stoehr, Squadsman of the Year, is an integral part of the squad.
Bowers, Medical Responder of the Year, does her job with the squad with one thing in mind, “let me get out there and let me help,” Lenderman said.
The award to Niblock has special meaning to the squad and honors a young man who, like those recognized Saturday night, was always doing whatever he could to help his community. “He was a great guy who left us way too soon,” Lenderman said.
Niblock, Lenderman said, embodies Jones’ spirit and compassion for emergency services. Niblock offered a simple thank you for the award.
Those who received awards, just as many of those seated in the audience Saturday night, are the reason the squad is celebrating 60 years of serving Iredell County, Lenderman said. That dedication was especially important in 2020 as the squad ran the most calls in its history. Lenderman said the squad answered 4,680 calls for service.
But answering calls is just one part of the equation, he said. Training is essential and squad members stepped up, logging approximately 4,000 hours of training in 2020.
Lenderman was not the only one to honor the squad members Saturday.
Entertainer Rockie Lynne and his band performed several songs, most with a military theme as Lynne is a veteran. But, he said, many of the qualities that he sees in his fellow veterans apply to those who serve their community in the rescue squad.
He paid tribute to the responders in all of his songs and, in particular, recognized a group that operates within the squad, the Iredell Search and Rescue team. He called ISAR members Missy Wells and Roger Hames onto the stage while he sang a song in their honor.
“Thank you for what you do for our country. Thank you for what you do for our community,” he said.