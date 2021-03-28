WATCH NOW: Iredell County Rescue Squad members recognized for dedication, service

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many of the words Lenderman used to describe Penley apply to each of the award recipients.

Dedicated, caring, compassionate, he said, fit all five of those who received awards.

Jenkins, Officer of the Year, he said, is always willing to do everything he can to help and Stoehr, Squadsman of the Year, is an integral part of the squad.

Bowers, Medical Responder of the Year, does her job with the squad with one thing in mind, “let me get out there and let me help,” Lenderman said.

The award to Niblock has special meaning to the squad and honors a young man who, like those recognized Saturday night, was always doing whatever he could to help his community. “He was a great guy who left us way too soon,” Lenderman said.

Niblock, Lenderman said, embodies Jones’ spirit and compassion for emergency services. Niblock offered a simple thank you for the award.

Those who received awards, just as many of those seated in the audience Saturday night, are the reason the squad is celebrating 60 years of serving Iredell County, Lenderman said. That dedication was especially important in 2020 as the squad ran the most calls in its history. Lenderman said the squad answered 4,680 calls for service.