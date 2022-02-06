WATCH NOW: Iredell County Partnership for Young Children's Pampered Pantry meeting a silent need

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And since she is the contact person for the program, she said, she sees the difference a box of diapers and wipes makes to a parent. “I’ve had parents tear up and said that pack of diapers means they can put money toward Christmas gifts,” she said. “They are so appreciative. It has touched my heart.”

Sutton said many families are in need of the larger size diapers or training pants. That’s likely due to a couple of factors, she said. The diapers for infants and younger toddlers tend to be less expensive, and many families may get supplies of these diapers at baby showers. But by the time their child needs size 4, 5 or 6 or the training pants, replenishing those is more expensive.

Pullis said they also try to accommodate specific needs, such as a certain brand of diapers. The need for a certain brand is usually due to allergies, and to accommodate that request, she said, a doctor’s note is needed.

There are eligibility requirements and guidelines, Sutton said. The diapers are intended for children ages birth to 5 and the parent or guardian must be a resident of Iredell County.