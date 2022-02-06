WATCH NOW: Iredell County Partnership for Young Children's Pampered Pantry meeting a silent need

That’s because for that family, they face a decision of whether to pay the utility bill or buy groceries or spend money on diapers.
It’s called a diaper dessert, and locally, one organization is trying to address that through its Pampered Pantry, and they are hoping participation in the Love United Iredell campaign will mean they will have funds to stock the shelves with diapers and wipes.
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children started the project last year thanks to grants from EnergyUnited and Denso. Those grants gave the Pampered Pantry a jump start, said Lisa Pullis, program director at the partnership.
“One of three families is short of diapers,” she said. For some parents that means trying to stretch their diaper supply further by not changing diapers as often as needed. Pullis said that leads to infections and other health issues, something case workers visiting families were seeing. Keeping children clean, dry and healthy is vital to building a solid foundation for these children to reach their full potential.
With the COVID pandemic putting many adults out of work, parents or guardians were forced to choose between basic needs and buying diapers. “They put diapers on the back burner,” she said.
Nicole Sutton, program support specialist at the Partnership, said since the Pampered Pantry began last fall, 137 children have benefitted from the program.
And since she is the contact person for the program, she said, she sees the difference a box of diapers and wipes makes to a parent. “I’ve had parents tear up and said that pack of diapers means they can put money toward Christmas gifts,” she said. “They are so appreciative. It has touched my heart.”
Sutton said many families are in need of the larger size diapers or training pants. That’s likely due to a couple of factors, she said. The diapers for infants and younger toddlers tend to be less expensive, and many families may get supplies of these diapers at baby showers. But by the time their child needs size 4, 5 or 6 or the training pants, replenishing those is more expensive.
Pullis said they also try to accommodate specific needs, such as a certain brand of diapers. The need for a certain brand is usually due to allergies, and to accommodate that request, she said, a doctor’s note is needed.
There are eligibility requirements and guidelines, Sutton said. The diapers are intended for children ages birth to 5 and the parent or guardian must be a resident of Iredell County.
Distribution days are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents or guardians are asked to call 704-878-9980 to make an appointment for pickup and to ensure adequate sizes are in stock. They receive one pack of diapers/pull-ups and one pack of wipes per child at each distribution. Participants can receive distributions once each calendar month up to six times a year. Anyone who misses two or more consecutive distribution appointments without notification will be ineligible to participate.
Taking part in Love United Iredell, Pullis said, is a way to replenish the diaper supply for the Partnership and ensure they can continue to meet the need.
“This is a way for our community to come together to learn about the silent diaper need in Iredell County,” Pullis said.
She said the Partnership is pleased to be a part of the Love United Iredell project and they hope this will assist them in making sure one of the basic needs of children are met.