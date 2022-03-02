WATCH NOW: Iredell County Partnership for Young Children leads Read Across America Day Celebration

The sun was shining on the Cat in the Hat this year as the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children hosted a Read Across America Day Celebration at the Statesville Civic Center.

The drive-thru event served more than 140 children when volunteers handed out books, snacks, activities and other goodies as the vehicles rolled past in the parking lot of the civic center.

"We're here to promote reading to help close the early literacy gap that we have here in Iredell County and just give them access to the books and educational material we have today," Peyton Burrows said. She is the literacy program coordinator with the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children.

Schools, day cares, and others celebrate Read Across America Day on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The event was created by the National Education Association. That's why Barrows was dressed as the Cat in the Hat while other volunteers wore Thing 1 and Thing 2 shirts, the color green ("Green Eggs and Ham"), and red and blue ("One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish"), or other Dr. Seuss themed shirts as a nod to the children's author.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.