More than 100 people came out Monday for the inaugural Take Back Local marketing conference in Statesville as Brian Ostrovsky, the founder and CEO of Locable, spoke to those gathered about the importance of leveraging local connections and assets to garner exposure.

“There is no small business owner who supports everyone, but every small business owner supports someone, and we want them to get more out of those relationships by automating that,” Ostrovsky said. “They already do it in real life, whether it is referrals or endorsing each other, but it’s so cumbersome to do that online, so we wanted to fix that.

“The relationships are already there, and now they can get more out of it.”

It isn’t surprising that Locable and those civic organizations involved have encouraged those connections as its software is used by several local community organizations already. The hope is that as more businesses join, there are mutual benefits with the increased connections as well as their posts showing up on the city of Statesville, Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, Chamber of Commerce and Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau websites all at once.

“Public information is key to our growth as a city, and we want to help residents find the information they need. Sometimes it is difficult to receive information from small businesses as it is not top of mind for them to let us know,” April Nesbit, Statesville public information officer, said. “All community organizations coming together to utilize one software will help facilitate stronger communication and visibility for everyone.”

Ostrovsky also echoed the ideas from his book, “Marketing 3-4-5™: The Business Owner’s Guide to Effective Local Marketing in 15-Minutes or Less.”

“Small business owners usually struggle with marketing or just the idea of marketing, so Marketing 3-4-5 is all about simplifying that, removing that mystique, and helping people be effective quickly,” Ostrovsky said. “We all live crazy busy lives, if you’re a small business owner, you’re offering a service, sweeping the floor, doing your books, marketing is the thing you don’t want to deal with in most cases, but it can be make or break.”

Cindy Sutton, Spokeology founder and the event’s organizer, said she hopes that those in attendance take Ostrovsky’s words to heart as they serve not just as ambassadors for themselves, but for Statesville as well.

“It’s time for our community to embrace our tagline of ‘Where It All Comes Together,’” Sutton said. “Statesville is at a crucial tipping point and together we can showcase how amazing we really are. Today’s event was a kick-off for what we hope are many exciting things to come. We hope our guests will be ambassadors to help everyone discover Statesville.”

Business owners like Emilio Lopez, a State Farm Insurance agent in Statesville, said that the conference also taught them how to leverage their blog posts more effectively as they seek the public’s attention.

“Creating the right content for the right audience, being able to brainstorm, and being consistent,” is the takeaway from the event Monday, Lopez said.

Lopez said as someone coming from Elkin to Statesville with his business, the last few months have taught him the difficulty and value of building those local connections. Whether getting involved in local events or sponsorships, he said what he learned on Monday only solidifies that.