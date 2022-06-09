WATCH NOW: iAcademy students celebrate normalcy as they graduate

The pomp and circumstance of graduation was something iAcademy students are taking for granted as they received their diplomas on Thursday.

“It was awesome to have this,” Bryce Weston said as he explained how the COVID-19 had ended one soccer season for him and interrupted a number of other things students often expect in their high school career. “To be able to finish my senior year, play a whole year of sports, be with friends at school, no masks, just be together, it was super fun. You’re way closer to your friends when you can be all together.”

Graduation marked the final bit of normalcy in their young lives before they embark on their college lives or careers, something Principal Larry Rogers was glad to give them along with their diplomas.

“It was real important for them. Everyone wants to get back to normalcy but you only graduate one time, so having a normal graduation is a plus,” Roger said.

Even though iAcademy isn’t the typical high school experience, having classes and the friends made there was important for these students as they head out to college or the workforce.

iAcademy is a public and homeschool partnership that helps support students with academic and work skills, while also allowing them the flexibility to work if they choose to. That ability to adapt to students’ needs was one reason why Mason Shumate, one of the graduation ceremony’s speakers, said it allowed him to be himself.

There were 28 students in the iAcademy graduating class, with Rachel Estes, Kayla Hull, Caleb Johnson, Emma Levy, Kohen Ponder and Matthew Smith graduating Magna Cum Laude. Sean Fansler, Sydney Horton, Matthew Ingle, Johnson, Judah Parker, Justin Wait and Weston earned National Technical Honor Society Honors.

