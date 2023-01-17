Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James, along with top officials from local law enforcement, held a news conference at Oakwood Middle School on Tuesday morning to discuss the events at two high schools that ultimately led to the expulsion of 10 students.

“In 2023, we are calling on our parents, our students, and our community members to holding accountable to behavioral expectations that we have set on our school campuses,” James said. “We pledge that we will hold our students accountable so that our schools remain a physically and emotionally safe place to learn.”

James, along with Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, Statesville Police Chief David Olney and Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson each delivered statements affirming their commitment to keeping schools safe, particularly those most affected by the fights that led to the expulsions at Statesville High School and West Iredell High School.

“Over the last several years, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and I-SS has taken great strides to make sure our schools stay safe,” Campbell said. “We want to send a message that we take school safety seriously and we’re not going to tolerate the few that try to cause problems in our schools.”

The fights happened predominantly at Statesville High back in the fall and stemmed from events and interactions that occurred outside of the school setting, according to the officials. However, it wasn’t until recently that the expulsions were made official due to the state laws in place requiring an automatic appeal process be applied to all matters related to expelling a student, a fact that James is hoping that the North Carolina General Assembly can address.

“We want them to untie our hands when it comes to school discipline,” James said. “It puts some our campuses in harm’s way. But there’s a small group, roughly 2% that cause up to 65% of our most significant discipline. The matter of getting a student out of school for more than 10 days can take up to a month.”

Neither I-SS nor the law enforcement officials believed that any of the violence that led to the expulsions was related to any serious gang activity.

“There are loosely-connected groups that like to think they are (gangs),” Campbell said. “But there has not been anything thing that we would truly call gang activity.”

Recommending expulsion was also not something taken lightly by I-SS officials. According to James, he not only poured over every student’s disciplinary record, but also their academic records.

“Some of these students had records that dated back to K-5,” he said.

The students that were expelled have a chance to appeal that decision after six months, but assurances have to be made to show the district that those students are no longer a threat to the student body and faculty at-large.

“The students would like to be able to get an education every day without a fight breaking out in the hallway,” James said.