WATCH NOW: 'I had to do it': Two displays of American flags pay tribute to soldiers, Gold Star Mothers

For 12 hours Sunday, Laurie Gerrish and Mike Croake, joined by a few others, stood on the Ostwalt Amity Road bridge over Interstate 77 surrounded by 13 American flags visible from both directions of the highway.

Their reasons for taking the time and effort to put together two displays of 13 flags are simple. They wanted to show support for the 13 American service members killed in August in Afghanistan. The two men also wanted to pay tribute to Gold Star mothers, women who have lost sons or daughters in service to the armed forces. And they want to make sure those troops killed in late August are not forgotten.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t get swept under the rug,” Croake said.

Both men said the display was not a political statement. “This is neither R or D,” Croake said. “It’s about the soldiers and Gold Star mothers.”

The flags were just one display of tribute. Banners hung over the bridge railings with the wording “13 Heroes Honoring Gold Star Moms.”

Gerrish and Croake, both retired from the racing industry, came up with the idea of putting together the displays, one for each side of the bridge, and enlisted anyone who wanted to join them Sunday. They planned to remain on the bridge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.