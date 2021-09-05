WATCH NOW: 'I had to do it': Two displays of American flags pay tribute to soldiers, Gold Star Mothers

For 12 hours Sunday, Laurie Gerrish and Mike Croake, joined by a few others, stood on the Ostwalt Amity Road bridge over Interstate 77 surrounded by 13 American flags visible from both directions of the highway.
Their reasons for taking the time and effort to put together two displays of 13 flags are simple. They wanted to show support for the 13 American service members killed in August in Afghanistan. The two men also wanted to pay tribute to Gold Star mothers, women who have lost sons or daughters in service to the armed forces. And they want to make sure those troops killed in late August are not forgotten.
“We want to make sure it doesn’t get swept under the rug,” Croake said.
Both men said the display was not a political statement. “This is neither R or D,” Croake said. “It’s about the soldiers and Gold Star mothers.”
The flags were just one display of tribute. Banners hung over the bridge railings with the wording “13 Heroes Honoring Gold Star Moms.”
Gerrish and Croake, both retired from the racing industry, came up with the idea of putting together the displays, one for each side of the bridge, and enlisted anyone who wanted to join them Sunday. They planned to remain on the bridge from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By late morning, they said, the reaction of the motorists both on Ostwalt Amity Road and I-77 was overwhelming.
“People have been coming by and honking their horns or honking their horns as they passed under the bridge,” Gerrish said.
Some motorists passing by on Ostwalt Amity Road stopped for a few seconds to say thanks.
Croake said they decided on Sunday because they anticipated a lot of traffic due to the Labor Day weekend holiday. And since the deaths of the soldiers were so recent, they didn’t want to wait until Veteran’s Day in November to pay tribute to those who died.
Gerrish and Croake said they had help in putting this show of support together. Brian Niblock, owner of Graphics Galore, made the banners, and Lowes helped with the flags, the two said.
Gerrish said as an immigrant he believes in showing his love of his adopted country.
“I came here 45 years ago, and I love this country,” he said.
He said giving up a few hours on a Sunday is his way of showing that love.
“I could not not do this. I had to do it,” he said.