“I hope they learned something more about Black history that they’re used to, and I think they learned a whole lot through this,” said Maria Wilson, a teacher at I-Care Head Start. “I want them to know that they can be, and do anything they want, no matter the color of their skin.”

That lesson was reenforced through an example of a white and brown egg. Wilson told the students just like themselves, they may look different on the outside, but they’re all the same within.