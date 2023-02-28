Celebrating Black History Month at I-Care, Inc. Head Start/Southeast Child Development Center in Statesville was more than the preschool children learning about the contributions of Black people. It was also for them to see themselves as being capable of doing anything they put their minds to.
“I hope she learned that with her being a Black, African American, she can reach for the stars and be anything she wants to be, as long as she works hard for it,” Ashley Swift said as she and her daughter Addison Alexander looked over the Mae Carol Jemison poster that they made.
All throughout the room and into the hall were examples of Black historical figures involved in business, industry, sports and politics, and the contributions they made.
With those examples, teachers and parents hoped all of the students can see their potential, no matter how others may see them, as long as they put in the work.
People are also reading…
“That she can be anything she wants to be,” Azriel Thompson said.
“No matter you circumstances,” Briane Thompson added.
The two smiled as they showed off a smiling Azannie Robotham’s poster about Madam C. J. Walker. “I hope they learned something more about Black history that they’re used to, and I think they learned a whole lot through this,” said Maria Wilson, a teacher at I-Care Head Start. “I want them to know that they can be, and do anything they want, no matter the color of their skin.” That lesson was reenforced through an example of a white and brown egg. Wilson told the students just like themselves, they may look different on the outside, but they’re all the same within.
“I hope they learned something more about Black history that they’re used to, and I think they learned a whole lot through this,” said Maria Wilson, a teacher at I-Care Head Start. “I want them to know that they can be, and do anything they want, no matter the color of their skin.”
That lesson was reenforced through an example of a white and brown egg. Wilson told the students just like themselves, they may look different on the outside, but they’re all the same within.