WATCH NOW: HUMBLED BY TINLEY: Connection with student inspires deputy to write poem
WATCH NOW: HUMBLED BY TINLEY: Connection with student inspires deputy to write poem

I’ve been blessed along the way by children, staff and family every day.
Though each are unique, one little girl sheds light on how great she is in her own special
way.
I speak of Tinley, a young lady so beautiful and sweet,
Who puts a smile on my face each time we meet.
She basks in the attention from everyone around.
But really, we are drawn to her – that smile is infectious and turns a frown upside down.
I would watch her with her mother and teachers every day.
I always marveled at the bond they shared, and I awaited each day for the replay.
As time has passed, I’ve have sought to be,
A little bit closer to this young girl to share in the love that she shares so abundantly.
For a long time, I would get a tiny “sheepish” smile,
As she buried her face into her mother’s stomach to simply hide for a while.
Eventually I moved up to a high-five or a simple wave.
But recently I was taken aback by Tinley whose new behavior was brave.
One morning just as always Tinley was brought to school.
She waited in the office with mom, which was the general rule.
To walk with her teacher to class was how it had to be
As Tinley did not wish to go with just anyone you see.
That morning was different, and it brought me much glee.
We were standing and talking just a few of us, I think just three.
When all of a sudden and out of the blue
Tinley pulled free from her mom and to me she flew.
This truly shocked us all and we did not know what to say.
To go to someone different was certainly not Tinley’s way.
Now, as a former Marine and long serving Cop,
I am trained for almost anything, but this made me STOP!
I admit it, I choked, I trembled, froze!
The sweet innocent action meant more to me than anyone knows.
I looked at her mom and her mouth was open wide,
I must admit, happy tears I could have cried.
In that moment I looked straight down to see,
Little Tinley’s big sparking eyes staring up at me.
Her arms were clasped around me with a huge smile on her face
It was in that moment I knew I would not forget what happened that day at my
workplace.
She ran to her mom to say goodbye.
Without words she came back to me as if to say, “Today, I think I’ll walk to class with this
guy.”
Little Tinley looked at me and grabbed my hand.
Off to class we marched as if it was all just as she had planned.
She smiled as we walked swinging her arms to and fro,
When we made it to her class, I was sad, but I had to let her go.
With a smile on my face and a spring in my step, I walked down the hall feeling so fully
blessed.
The Lord placed this child in our lives to be prayerfully kept just as we must do for all of
the rest.
Tinley walks her SRO to class
Deputy Brian Burns
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Burns admits being a school resource officer wasn’t among his plans just a few years ago.

With the exception of raising his two daughters, he said, he spent very little time with children. That all changed seven years ago when his granddaughter, Madelyn, was born. “I bonded with her in a special way that opened my heart to children,” he said. “Being a grandfather was truly life changing and I saw kids in a new light.”

Now Burns regularly spends his work days around small children, as a school resource officer at Celeste Henkel and Sharon elementary schools, and much like the way Madelyn opened his heart, he’s connecting with the children at those two schools in a way he never would have dreamed of just a few years ago.

And just recently, Burns connected with one of the students, a young girl with special needs, in such a way that he was inspired to write a “Dr. Suess-themed” poem.

This is a far cry from the tough Marine Burns once saw himself as.

Burns has been in law enforcement for 31 years, in jobs ranging from patrol officer to chief of police for a small agency. He believes he's found his niche now as a school resource officer but the path to his dream job wasn’t without pitfalls.

Some two years ago, Burns applied for a position as a middle school resource officer but that was filled from within the agency. “I was disappointed,” he said. Working with middle school students was where he thought his strengths could best be used.

Although disappointed, he reapplied for another position — as an elementary school resource officer. It was a new position within the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Burns said the timing was perfect, and he was thrilled to be part of a new group of SROs. “My heart was lifted and I thanked the Lord for his perfect timing,” he said.

Two years down the road, Burns said, he knows he’s landed right where he needs to be.

That was recently reinforced when Burns met and formed an immediate connection with one student, Tinley. It prompted him to do something he said he rarely does — compose the poem for Tinley.

The poem, he said, came from working with her every day and seeing what he described as her sparkling eyes and her delight in a simple walk to class with him. “I don’t write things like this very often but I just felt that I needed to do this,” he said.

Celeste officials posted the poem and a statement by Burns on the school’s Facebook page, catching the attention of the public and, of Sheriff Darren Campbell, who said he was moved by the poem and the obvious heartfelt message Burns wrote.

"I saw that this is not just a job to him," he said.

And, Campbell said, he immediately saw Burns is performing his job in the way he envisioned when he decided to put SROs in elementary schools.

Burns, he said, has developed relationships and is inspiring admiration from the children as well as the adults on campus. He’s also a presence that helps with a feeling of safety, for parents and the children.

Since many of the elementary schools are in rural areas, having an officer on campus provides both a sense of and a real security measure. “These are the most defenseless children and having an SRO means help is close if needed,” Campbell said.

And SROs on campuses, from elementary through high school, provides students with an opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers in a different way.

These officers form long-lasting relationships with their students and that, in turn, can reap benefits years down the road, Campbell said.

Capt. Matt Burleyson, who supervises the SROs, said as a former SRO he’s experienced that long-term relationship first hand. “I still have people come up to me and tell me how much I or other SROs meant to them,” he said.

Celeste principal Fran Saraco said building relationships is something Burns has down to a T.

“The most effective individuals in any school building are those who take the time to build connections with our most important stakeholders — our students,” he said. “I am grateful that we have an SRO who has been willing to make these valuable connections while helping to maintain order and safety. Thank you Officer Burns.”

Campbell said that while Burns’ first choice might not have been to work with elementary students, he has proven to be a natural. Campbell said Burns fulfills the role of an SRO perfectly.

“He is an example of what I want an SRO to do here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

