WATCH NOW: HUMBLED BY TINLEY: Connection with student inspires deputy to write poem

Although disappointed, he reapplied for another position — as an elementary school resource officer. It was a new position within the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Burns said the timing was perfect, and he was thrilled to be part of a new group of SROs. “My heart was lifted and I thanked the Lord for his perfect timing,” he said.

Two years down the road, Burns said, he knows he’s landed right where he needs to be.

That was recently reinforced when Burns met and formed an immediate connection with one student, Tinley. It prompted him to do something he said he rarely does — compose the poem for Tinley.

The poem, he said, came from working with her every day and seeing what he described as her sparkling eyes and her delight in a simple walk to class with him. “I don’t write things like this very often but I just felt that I needed to do this,” he said.

Celeste officials posted the poem and a statement by Burns on the school’s Facebook page, catching the attention of the public and, of Sheriff Darren Campbell, who said he was moved by the poem and the obvious heartfelt message Burns wrote.

"I saw that this is not just a job to him," he said.