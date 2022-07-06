WATCH NOW: Honoring sacrifices: Iredell veterans take part in flag retirement ceremony

American flags, many tattered and torn, were piled on a table behind the American Legion Post 401 in Troutman on Tuesday evening.

The 300 flags, obtained from a variety of sources, were collected for a proper disposal, said Post Commander Lee McDaniel.

About a dozen veterans, representing various organizations across the county, were on hand Tuesday to take part in the flag retirement ceremony.

McDaniel explained that this ceremony is sanctioned by the U.S. Flag Code and is one of the few legitimate means to properly dispose of a flag that is no longer usable. Burning a flag, as during a protest, he said, is illegal.

“This is completely legal for us,” he said.

And there is a specific protocol for the flag retirement.

“The flags must be burned completely, leaving nothing behind,” he said.

McDaniel explained that the retirement ceremony for a flag normally takes about 45 minutes, but due to the number of flags, an abridged version of the ceremony was being conducted.

The American Legion post planned to hold the ceremony last month, but the threat of thunderstorms caused it to be postponed until Tuesday. Ironically, thunder sounded as the veterans began the solemn ceremony and a downpour started within minutes of the burning of the first few flags.

McDaniel said the flags remaining will be burned as time and schedules of the veterans permit.

He said the retirement ceremony is honor American flags that are in tattered, stained or otherwise rendered unusable.

Veterans Kathleen Green and Harold “Butch” Fogg made use of one of the picnic tables under a shelter behind the post building to loosely fold one of the flags.

When it came time for the retirement ceremony to begin, McDaniel was one of the first to place a flag on the fire pit. Others followed before the rain ended the ceremony.

While the downpour brought an end to Tuesday’s ceremony, McDaniel said, the plan is to retire flags in this manner on a regular basis. He said the ceremonies are to pay tribute to the flag but also to the men and women who died defending it.

“The retirement of old colors is a precious symbol of all that we and our comrades have lived for, have worked for and have died for,” McDaniel said.

“We are honoring those sacrifices,” he said.