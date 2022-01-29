 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Honey Montgomery: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
0 Comments
alert top story
Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

WATCH NOW: Honey Montgomery: Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Honey Montgomery is ready for a new home.

Adopt Honey Montgomery.

Honey Montgomery plays with a new friend.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Honey Montgomery is a big fan of puppacinos.

When she’s not the hero in every western romance novel, she’s looking for her forever home! She is around 1 year old, playful, cuddly and loves playing with other dogs at the dog park. She just asks that her new family still takes her to Starbucks for puppacinos! She is in greater Charlotte.

Honey Montgomery loves other dogs.

She is a Staffordshire terrier mix is and is dog, cat and kid friendly and up-to-date on her vaccines and she is spayed. She is crate trained, a great listener and eager to please. She is cuddly and gentle.

To learn more about Honey here: https://www.rescueranchadoptions.com/honey.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert